PVC projects date for Bahia to announce City Group proposal

The month of August is coming and with it the huge expectation of the arrival of the official proposal of the City Group to form SAF with Bahia.

With the last obstacles resolved, the club and the Arab group define bureaucratic issues for an announcement of this size to be carried out safely for the parties.

On the SporTV channel, the journalist PVC stated that he expects that by August 20 the SAF proposal will be officially delivered to Bahia for a long-term partnership, with the initial idea of ​​placing Tricolor among the eight largest budgets in the country.

“I will set a date: August 20th. Bahia will announce in August the partnership with Grupo City to become a Sociedade Anônima do Futebol. A project to have Brazil’s eighth budget and technically have a more ambitious project to be sixth or fifth (budget). Of course it is a project, but it will be announced in August”, said Paulo Vinícius Coelho.

There is also the prospect that Bahia will start the year 2023 being managed by the Arab group.

It is worth noting, however, that the proposal alone is not what will define the partnership, given that the Executive Board does not have the power to accept it on its own.

First, the proposal will be forwarded to the SAF Commission in the Deliberative Council, which will issue an opinion after a thorough analysis of the documents.

Finally, The society will only be formed if the supporters are in favor in a vote that will be made among the supporters, during the General Assembly.