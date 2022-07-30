Repair Mode: Samsung launches feature that protects user data on cell phones in service

Samsung announced this Friday (29) a new function to protect the data of users who need to take their devices to technical assistance. “Repair Mode” allows your smartphone or tablet to enter a safe mode that restricts access to your personal information.

When you activate Repair Mode, the device restarts and now displays only pre-installed apps, as well as blocking access to personal data — such as photos, videos, messages and registered accounts. This bypasses the need to reset the phone or tablet to factory settings and perform the entire backup process after the service.