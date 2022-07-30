Russell stuns and takes pole from Ferrari and Red Bull in Hungary – Formula 1 News

ALL ABOUT THE FORMULA 1 HUNGARY GP CLASSIFICATION 2022 | briefing

Ferrari, Red Bull or Nicholas Latifi: who would win the Hungarian GP pole. Of course, Latifi leading FP3, played hours earlier, was a surprise, but also a result of circumstances. At the time of definition, at the end of the morning of this Saturday (30), at the Hungaroring circuit, the two main teams of the grid put in parity of forces. And none of the four cars of the two teams wide in front. An astonishing George Russell picked the pocketbook of the favorites and won the position of honor.

Russell did a lap where he may not have had any of the best sections of the track, but he was extremely fast in all of them. If before he was in second place, ahead of Charles Leclerc, he also managed to beat Carlos Sainz by putting 1min17s377 on the timesheet. It was just 0s044, but George took Mercedes’ first pole since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP.

Sainz and Leclerc were in the positions immediately below and saw an equally fast Lando Norris come down from 1min18s and paste in fourth place. Esteban Ocon beat Fernando Alonso, something that seemed unlikely during free practice, to be fifth – but with Fernando in sixth. Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas and Daniel Ricciardo followed.

Max Verstappen was 10th, but that’s a different case. The Dutchman made a mistake on the first lap of Q3 and, when he returned for the final attempt, he accused the lack of engine power. Thus, it was not fast and ended with the worst lap of the final phase of the training. Red Bull needs to get their hands dirty to find out what happened to the world championship leader.

It was, in fact, the end of a disappointing classification for Red Bull. Sergio Pérez did not even advance to Q3 and starts in 11th position. The Mexican has been having difficulties on the track at the Hungaroring since the beginning of Friday.

On Sunday, the race starts at 10 am [de Brasília, GMT-3].

George Russell puts Mercedes back on pole (Photo: Mercedes)

Check out how the ranking went:

Q1 – Hamilton leads but Latifi dismounts after morning story

Forget the heat of Friday, with temperatures close to 60°C on the asphalt, and also forget about the rain from the third free practice a few hours earlier. The climate for the definition of the starting grid for the Hungarian GP was dry and mild: 22°C ambient temperature and 31°C on the asphalt. A few heavy clouds remained lurking, but, for the moment, at least, there was no rain.

If Sebastian Vettel’s situation was of concern after the crash at the end of FP3, all is well with him: the four-time champion was in the cockpit and ready to take over the track after Aston Martin left the AMR22 in compliance. Including high expectations to see the green car in action with the new rear wings, which aroused curiosity in the paddock.

Mercedes and Red Bull took a while to get out in FP3, but they went straight to the track in qualifying. Ferrari took the opposite route and, together with McLaren and Alpine, took a little longer. Max Verstappen smashed the laps of drivers from other teams in the initial attempt, recording 1min19s020. For comparison purposes, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were, respectively, in 1min19s7 and 1min19s8. Even Max’s return was still high for what was expected of the rest of the day.

The Ferraris painted after five minutes and came into the timed laps just as the times dropped the most. Initially, they don’t show much, but soon Carlos Sainz did 1min18s561, while Charles Leclerc was in 1min18s806. Verstappen took the time to 1min18s509. Lando Norris was another one who came down from 1min19s.

I couldn’t repeat it… Latifi crashed in Q1 (Photo: Williams)

Mick Schumacher still didn’t have a fast lap even after ten minutes of Q1, as the spin he had achieved was canceled due to the limits of the track, but Haas didn’t have much leftovers, because Kevin Magnussen appeared only in 16th and fought there with Yuki. Tsunoda for the first ranked spot.

Hamilton went for one more attempt and, with three minutes to go, clocked 1min18s374 and took the lead in Q1. Russell stuck with him, just 0s033 behind and went into second, with Sainz painting in third. Verstappen and Leclerc had already finished their participation in Q1 with safety of the advance.

The fight was below. Daniel Ricciardo, Esteban Ocon and Valtteri Bottas, who appeared threatened, came out of the heat. The fight was really between Haas, AlphaTauri, Aston Martin and Williams. The North American team was saved with good spins from Magnussen and Schumacher in the end, so there was only room for one more.

Nicholas Latifi, leader of FP3, came into the final lap in a flying fashion. He had the best first half of qualifying, was quite reasonable in the second and, when it looked certain in Q2, he missed the last corner and didn’t improve the lap. He took 20th place. So, who was saved was Lance Stroll.

Yuki Tsunoda, Alexander Albon, Sebastian Vettel, Pierre Gasly and Latifi were eliminated.

Sebastian Vettel was eliminated in the first part of the standings (Photo: Aston Martin)

Q2 – Red Bull heaven and hell: Verstappen leads and Pérez is eliminated

In the same way as before, the Mercedes decided to appear right on the track to start the second phase of the classification. Hamilton locked tires in the opening corner of what was the first fast lap and was right behind Russell.

At Ferrari, Leclerc was better than Sainz, but none of them took the lead. This one went to Norris, who seems to get along very well with the Hungaroring track: 1min18s121. But it was only until Verstappen recorded time. The Worlds leader clocked 1min17s703.

Sergio Pérez followed behind and made the third time, but was canceled for violating the limits of the track at turn five. Minutes later, the commissioners talked and decided to cancel the cancellation: they went back and gave up on deleting Pérez’s time, because they understood that there was no infraction. When time returned, however, it was for ninth place.

Fernando Alonso put Alpine in third, behind Verstappen and Leclerc, who had also improved his time. Besides them, Sainz was another one who had done laps in the 1min17s range.

With five minutes left in Q2, the elimination zone pulsed. Pérez was ninth, while Russell had improved his lap to seventh. Would they pass?

The Mexican wasn’t even on the track for the last two minutes. On the last fast lap, he complained about being blocked by Magnussen and didn’t improve. From the big screen, he watched Bottas and Ocon jump their times and take him off the grid. Pérez, from Red Bull and all, with all the difficulties he showed over the weekend, starts in 11th place.

In addition to him, Zhou, Magnussen, Stroll and Schumacher, in that order, were also eliminated. The ten drivers who would compete for pole were Verstappen, Leclerc, Alonso, Sainz, Hamilton, Norris, Russell, Ricciardo, Ocon and Bottas.

Red Bull disappointment: Sergio Pérez was only 11th (Photo: Red Bull Content Pool)

Q3 – Saturday surprise of the year: Russell shines and is pole

Nobody wanted to know about holding the tires for Q3: the track filled with ten riders as if by magic. Ocon was the first to enter the clock, but soon Leclerc would do 1:17.985. It was good? Not enough, because Sainz ran over after reaching 1min17s505.

Russell came in well and split the two Ferrari drivers to put Mercedes in second. Verstappen, on the other hand, made a mistake, locked the tires and passed out of the corner. The Dutchman’s time was worth only seventh place, ahead of Ocon, Bottas and Ricciardo.

The track cleared for everyone to recover and prepare for the final attempt. When they started to come back, trouble for Verstappen. “I have no potency,” he said. The Red Bull engineer asked to wait and, after seconds, had the engine switched to ‘Fail 21’ mode. Verstappen reiterated: he had no power.

With no power, Verstappen didn’t do any more fast laps and dropped to last place in Q3. Red Bull will have positions 10 and 11 on the grid when the start is authorized on Sunday – unless, of course, there is a later change.

What really happened was not even that. Leclerc was unable to overtake Sainz, and the Spaniard took the lead between the two red cars. Since there was no more Red Bull ahead, so that was the front row, right? Wrong! Russell, astonishingly, passed them both. It was a measly 0s044 faster than Sainz, but that is a gigantic 44 thousandths of a Mercedes looking to recover. It’s Russell’s pole in Hungary.

Formula 1 2022, Hungarian GP, ​​Hungaroring, Classification:

1 G RUSSELL mercedes 1:17,377 23 two C SAINZ JR Ferrari 1:17,421 +0.044 22 3 C LECLERC Ferrari 1:17,567 +0.190 22 4 L NORRIS McLaren Mercedes 1:17,769 +0.392 19 5 AND OCON Alpine Renault 1:18,018 +0.641 20 6 F ALONSO Alpine Renault 1:18,078 +0,701 17 7 L HAMILTON mercedes 1:18,142 +0,765 21 8 V BOOTS Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:18,157 +0,780 20 9 DRINCIARD McLaren Mercedes 1:18,379 +1,002 19 10 M VERSTAPPEN Red Bull RBPT 1:18,823 +1,446 21 11 S PEREZ Red Bull RBPT 1:18,516 +1,139 16 12 G ZHOU Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1:18,573 +1,196 16 13 K MAGNUSEN Haas Ferrari 1:18,825 +1,448 18 14 L STROL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:19,137 +1,760 16 15 M SCHUMACHER Haas Ferrari 1:19,202 +1,825 16 16 Y TSUNODA AlphaTauri RBPT 1:19,240 +1,863 9 17 ALBON Williams Mercedes 1:19,256 +1,879 10 18 S VETTEL Aston Martin Mercedes 1:19,273 +1,896 10 19 P GASLY AlphaTauri RBPT 1:19,527 +2,150 9 20 N LATIFI Williams Mercedes 1:19,570 +2,193 10

