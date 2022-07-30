Russia cuts gas supplies to Europe after prison bombing – News

Russia once again reduced its gas deliveries to the West this Saturday (30), suspending the supply to Latvia, one day after the deadly bombing of a prison where Ukrainians were being held.

“Today, Gazprom suspended gas deliveries to Latvia due to violation of gas supply conditions,” the Russian giant said in a statement on Telegram.

This announcement comes after Gazprom drastically reduced its deliveries to Europe this week via the Nord Stream pipeline, citing the need for maintenance on a turbine.

Russia had already halved its delivery volume in June, saying the pipeline could not operate normally without a turbine that is being repaired in Canada and has not yet been returned to Russia due to Western sanctions.

Since then, Germany and Canada have agreed to send the equipment back to Russia, but the turbine has yet to be delivered. Meanwhile, attacks continue in eastern and southern Ukraine, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday night called the bombing of a prison that killed “more than 50 people” a “deliberate Russian war crime.” “.





Moscow accused Ukrainian forces of being responsible for the attack on Olenivka prison, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held, in separatist territory in eastern Ukraine. The Russian army reported 40 dead and 75 wounded, with pro-Russian separatist authorities in the Donetsk region citing up to 53 dead.

Russia’s Investigative Committee accused Ukrainian forces of having “fired on the prison where members of the Azov battalion are being held, using American shells from the Himars system”.

The Azov regiment excelled in the defense of Mariupol (southeast). After long weeks of siege and resistance at the Azovstal steelworks, some 2,500 Ukrainian fighters surrendered to the Russian army in May. Moscow made it known that they would be arrested in Olenivka.

But Ukraine has denied targeting civilian infrastructure or prisoners of war. The Ukrainian General Staff accused Russia of trying to “accuse Ukraine of having committed war crimes” and of “camouflaging the torture of prisoners and the executions” that were “perpetrated” there.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the attack “was carried out by mercenaries from the Wagner Division” and “was not coordinated with the leadership” of the Russian Defense Ministry.

For its part, the European Union condemned “in the strongest terms the atrocities committed by the Russian armed forces and their supporters”, in a press release from its head of diplomacy aimed at the bombing of the prison and the torture allegations.

“These inhuman and barbaric acts constitute serious violations of the Geneva Conventions and their additional protocol and amount to war crimes,” added Josep Borrell.

In the field of military operations, Ukrainian authorities announced this Saturday that Russian bombings hit several locations in the south and east of the country, killing at least one person in Mykolaiv (south).

In Kharkiv (east), Ukraine’s second largest city, three S-300 missiles fell on a school that caught fire, announced the city’s mayor, Igor Terekhov.

The main building was destroyed, according to the mayor.

In the Donetsk region, the epicenter of the Russian offensive in the east, the bus station and neighboring buildings were damaged in an attack in Sloviansk, according to regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Regarding grain blocked in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, exports could resume “in the next few days”, according to Kiev.

President Zelensky visited the Black Sea port of Chornomorsk on Friday to oversee a first shipment of grain to a Turkish ship, under the terms of the agreement reached on July 22 with Russia.

According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Infrastructure, 17 ships have already been loaded with grain in Chornomorsk and Odessa, and ten are ready to depart.

Ukraine, like Russia, is among the world’s largest grain exporters. Kiev expects to sell around 20 million tonnes for around $10 billion as part of this deal.