Russians use knife to castrate Ukrainian soldier; identified aggressor

A video of a Ukrainian soldier being apparently mutilated by Russian military has circulated on social media. In the images, the victim is lying down, with her hands tied behind her back, when the aggressors approach and seem to cut her genital organ.

The recording went viral on social media after being shared by Ukrainian authorities. The video has not been independently confirmed by the world’s leading newspapers and agencies, but Ukrainian sources say they have identified the attacker. (see below).

Before mutilating the Ukrainian soldier, the Russians kick the man in the head. One of the officials who shared the video was the Ukrainian parliamentarian inna Sovsun. Twitter, however, banned the publication.

“Twitter banned my profile today. Because I posted a video where a soldier Russian castrates a Ukrainian prisoner of war. Twitter decided it was too cruel. But that’s what happens. AND deleting the video will not change that. People should know what Russia is doing,” Inna wrote.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak also expressed indignation. “Everyone needs to understand: Russia is a country of cannibals who enjoy torture and murder. But the fog of war won’t help to avoid punishing the executioners. We’ve identified them all. Let’s catch them all.”

RF propagandists delightedly showed how a group of ru-tyrants crippled captive. World has to realize: — a country of cannibals who enjoy torture and murder. But the fog of war will not help to avoid punishment for the executioners. We will identify and get to each of you. — ??????? ???????? (@Podolyak_M) July 29, 2022

In an interview with The Guardian, Amnesty International’s director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Marie Struthers, said the video “was yet another apparent example of complete disregard for life and human dignity in Ukraine committed by Russian forces”.

All suspects of criminal responsibility must be investigated and, if there is sufficient admissible evidence, prosecuted in fair trials before ordinary civil courts and without recourse to the death penalty.

Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Marie Struthers

Identification of the aggressor

Ukrainian sources, including the NGO Myrotvorets, known for sharing lists of people considered “Ukraine’s enemies”, say the Russian holding the knife in the images is a 39-year-old fighter from Kalmykia, a Russian region on the Caspian Sea.

According to reports, the man is believed to be part of the Luhansk Bryanka-SSSR armed group, which defends the government of President Vladimir Putin. The unit has a reputation for being violent and brutal.