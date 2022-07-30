Ryan Gosling | Discover the BEST and WORST movies from the star of Netflix’s ‘Hidden Agent’

One of the most talented actors of his generation, the star Ryan Gosling, 41 years old, has in his curriculum productions praised by critics and fans, in addition to having been nominated twice for the highest honor in his profession: the Oscar. His latest release, the super production hidden agent (one of the most expensive films in the history of Netflix) is already the new success of his career, having made a strong impression on the general public. hidden agent (The Gray Man) became the second-biggest premiere in Netflix history, having been watched for 88.5 million hours in its first weekend. Other than that, Netflix has already confirmed the continuation of the long, as well as a derivative. in the plot, gosling plays secret agent Six, who for years has been in charge of ghost missions for the US government. When he discovers his agency’s dark secrets, he soon finds himself the target of a former psychotic colleague, who puts a price on his head, hiring several assassins to kill him.

As a way to celebrate this new success of the brothers Joe and Anthony Russo (responsible for four of Marvel’s best films) in his first partnership with Netflix, and also to celebrate this still underrated great actor who is Ryan Gosling (whose next character is none other than the flesh and blood version of the Ken doll in the Barbie), we decided to quickly recap the career of the young star, pointing out the five best and also the five worst films of his career – in the opinion of critics and the general public alike. Check it out below.

Written and directed by Almost Always Great Shane Blackthis film brings Ryan Gosling in a way you’ve never seen, unlike anything in your career. Masterfully performing a comic role, he plays the unlucky Holland March, a failed private detective who ends up getting involved in a kidnapping and murder plot, with high-level ties, in 1970s Los Angeles. porn star, and then things escalate out of control. Here, Gosling makes an unusual partnership with another star, Russell Crowe, who plays tough detective Jackson Healy. Despite countless praise from the press, Two Nice Guys did not reach the expectations of the producers in terms of box office and plans for a sequel were scrapped. But this is a movie that deserves another chance and it would be great to see the duo on new adventures.

Unlike the item above, this The big bet it was a huge success with critics and audiences, reaching the Oscars with no less than 5 nominations, including best picture, and emerging victorious from the adapted screenplay category. The feature is based on the book by Michael Lewis about the American economic crisis generated by the housing speculation bubble at the end of the 2000s. Directed by Adam McKay (Don’t Look Upa), the film brings a strong cast and Ryan Gosling is one of the key players in the role of young speculator and investor Jared Vennett, a self-centered, ambitious and arrogant guy. In addition to Gosling, The big bet still has people of the caliber of Christian Bale (Oscar nominee for the film), Steve Carell and Brad Pitt (who also produces the feature) living the other main and important characters for the plot.

If there was a star that could replace the iconic Harrison Ford assuming the role of a new Blade Runnerthis actor is Ryan Gosling. The original 1980s film is celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2022 – curiously not being successful at the time of its release and being rediscovered a little while later by a new audience and experts. Blade Runner it was elevated to cult status, still lauded as one of cinema’s finest science fiction. This belated sequel was critically acclaimed upon release, without needing to stand the test of time. In the plot, Gosling plays a replicant who works as Blade Runner – yes, times have changed. He begins to investigate a possible baby born from a relationship between a replicant and a human, that is, artificial beings are now capable of generating life. Who directs is the talented Denis Villeneuve.

Ryan Gosling would mark his career with a specific type of character: the silent and introverted subject, who becomes an “animal” when necessary. And no other character in his career fits these characteristics more than the actor plays in drive. Known only as a driver, his character is a mysterious guy who works as a stuntman in Hollywood movies and at night does a side job as a getaway pilot in real heists. He ends up falling in love with a neighbor, role of Carey Mulligan, while getting into trouble with mobsters. The work is directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, which uses and abuses the 80s aesthetic, with neon lights and synthesizer soundtrack. The second best film of Ryan Gosling’s career was an underground film phenomenon that managed to emerge into the mainstream – and which many consider a huge Oscar snub, only receiving a sound editing nomination.

In the same year as Two Nice Guys, Ryan Gosling would still deliver the best film in his repertoire, demonstrating that the actor had a wonderful 2016 for his career. La La Land, a musical that celebrates the art and lifestyle of Los Angeles, is definitely the star’s favorite film out of ten. And if the above was an underground phenomenon that became popular, this one was already born to stardom and since its debut at the Venice festival in August of that year it has been attracting award talk and praise as one of its best productions. In the film, Gosling is partnered for the third time with the young star Emma Stone, and deliver the best performance from your partnership. With songs and unforgettable scenes, La La Land played the director’s name Damien Chazelle at the heights and received an impressive 14 Oscar nominations, including best picture (which it “won momentarily”), taking 6 awards, including best actress (Emma Stone) and director (Chazelle).

5. Gangster Hunt (2013)

And if we had a partnership between Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as the actor’s best film, here we have another double from the screen couple coming in fifth in the top 5 of the worst on his resume. A very heavy cast announced this film as one of the most promising of nine years ago. The film was sold as “the new The Untouchables (1987)”, and the script featured an elite team of incorruptible police officers on the trail of an unscrupulous mobster. Here, we just moved the city from Chicago to Los Angeles, and the criminal in question – Al Capone left Robert DeNiro for Mickey Cohen’s entrance from Sean Penn. The real protagonist here was dogged sergeant John O’Mara, role of the scowling Josh Brolin. Gosling, on the other hand, took on the role of smooth sergeant Jerry Wooters who, among other things, took off the bandit’s girlfriend, a Jessica Rabbit played by Emma Stone, named Grace Faraday. Despite all the pieces in place, the result was just style, without much substance.

You can’t always get it right. It is curious to note how lightning does not always strike in the same place twice. Here Ryan Gosling repeated the partnership with the director of drive (2011), Nicolas Winding Refn, responsible for one of his best films. Such was the success that all fans eagerly awaited the duo’s new collaboration. But that’s when the filmmaker became full of himself, very confident in his stick – and fell into the trap of directors who think they are infallible geniuses. Result: the general consensus that Only God Forgives it is a pretentious, self-indulgent film. In the plot, Gosling plays the drug dealer Julian, caught in a Shakespearean dilemma in Bangkok when his brother, also a criminal, is killed by a policeman, who is a true champion in the fight against crime. Now, urged on by his mother, he must set out in revenge against the lawman. And if 2016 was the high point of Gosling’s career, we can see 2013 as one of his low points.

In the same year he delivered the great Lovers Forever (which almost made the list of the best), about a troubled and depressing relationship, Ryan Gosling returned to invest in a psychological study of characters in this film based on a true story. In the plot, he plays David Marks, a young man who has a troubled relationship with his powerful and wealthy father, the role of Frank Langella. The boy meets and falls in love with Katie, role of Kirsten Dunst. The relationship between the two begins to get troubled, until Katie disappears and suspicions point to her husband, who may have been responsible for the woman’s death. Going back and forth in time, the film shows the relationship between the two and how the subject lives years after the event. Despite portraying a strong and impactful story, this became one of the darkest films of Gosling’s career, which did not settle in the taste of the public and critics.

Now we go back further in time, to the first movie on the list that was released in the 2000s and not the 2010s. Here Ryan Gosling he was younger, but he already demonstrated his dramatic talent by choosing roles that gave him acting range. Not all of them turned out to be good films, despite their efforts. In this dramatic thriller, the direction is by the talented Marc Forster and the cast also includes the names of Ewan McGregor and Naomi Watts. The plot mixes reality, dreams and hallucinations, telling about the efforts of a therapist, McGregor’s role, as he tries to deal with the psychological problems of his patients, in particular the troubled young Henry (Gosling). The film came and went without many people noticing it, and ended up not being liked by either the public or the critics. And you, have you heard of it?

First in the top 5 of least liked films of Ryan Goslingas the worst film of his career, is this thriller starring Sandra Bullock. Word has it that Bullock had a backstage relationship with Gosling, many years younger, during the production of this feature – which is slightly inspired by the classic by Alfred Hitchcock, devil’s feast (1948). In the plot, two high school teenagers, played by Gosling and Michael Pitt, have nothing in common, but are united by a project: kill a colleague and get away with it using only their intelligence. Hot on the heels of the duo, investigating the case, is Detective Cassie Mayweather from Sandra Bullock.

