Samsung and Apple led global mobile market in Q2 2022; see the ranking

Data released this week by Omdia reveals that the global smartphone market remains heated, but has been showing a drop in sales compared to last year. According to the analytics company, some manufacturers have managed to stand out in the last twelve months, but this is not true for everyone. The survey considers the results obtained in the 2nd quarter of 2022, a period that totaled 293.7 million cell phones sold, corresponding to a decline of -3.2% compared to the same moment in 2021 and -4.6% decrease compared to the 1st quarter of this year, which totaled 604.4 million units sold in the 1st semester.

Considering only the individual results of the companies, it appears that Samsung had the best result in the 2nd quarter of this year with 62.2 million devices sold, followed by Apple with 48.9 million units; these brands grew by 8.7% and 12.9% compared to 2021, respectively. As Jusy Hong, senior research manager at Omdia, comments, the positive balance of the South Korean may be a reflection of the advance in sales of its more affordable models, such as the Galaxy A13, for example. In addition to this cheaper model, the Galaxy S line also continues to strongly boost Samsung’s results.

Against Samsung and Apple are Chinese brands, a category that encompasses popular names such as Xiaomi, OPPO and vivo, which during the 2nd quarter of 2022 failed to grow in the number of cell phones sold, reporting an average drop of 20% in global market share. According to the information, Xiaomi sold 39.9 million units, while OPPO and vivo did not have their performance revealed, but fell by 20.9% and 21.5%, in that order. Honor and Motorola grew in terms of sales, but are still far from the top three in the ranking; actually recorded -8%. Ranking of cell phones sold (2Q22): Samsung apple Xiaomi OPPO Alive honor really Motorola techno Huawei

Do you plan to buy a Motorola smartphone this year? Tell us, comment!

Source link