Samsung is working on a new 450MP sensor – All in Technology

The first smartphone with a 200MP camera will be presented in a few days, the Motorola Moto Edge 30 Ultra. Equipped with Samsung’s 200MP sensor, the model promises to surprise in terms of photography. However, Samsung intends to take the next step within the next few years with a 450MP super sensor.

According to new information, the South Korean company has just registered a new term called “Hexa²pixel”. About this, the famous online leaker Ice Universe revealed that this Hexa²pixel sensor will be nothing less than the 450 MP super camera that is expected to arrive in an official announcement.

Samsung’s 450MP super sensor should be present in future flagships on the market.

Detailing this sensor, Ice Universe reported that Samsung’s 450MP lens will be able to capture 36-by-1 pixel binning photos. As a result, this powerful sensor will hit the market as a direct successor to the 200 MP ISOCELL HP1 and HP3 lenses.

For those who don’t remember, Yongin Park, head of Samsung’s sensor business team, revealed in 2020 that the company will have a powerful 600MP lens. According to the executive, this sensor will be able to capture images with more detail than our eyes can see. So it looks like the 450MP lens will be the company’s next step ahead of the 600MP super sense.