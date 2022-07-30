Santos may face high punishment for fan aggression against goalkeeper Cássio, from Corinthians

About two weeks ago, the saints was eliminated from Brazil’s Cup in the round of 16 for the arch-rivals Corinthians. In the first game, at Neo Química Arena, Timão won by 4 to 0, and the Santos victory by 1 to 0 in Vila Belmiro was not enough to have a turnaround in the confrontation. In addition to the whole issue involving elimination, Peixe will have more headaches because of this game.

After the final whistle, a fan invaded the field and went in the direction of goalkeeper Cássio, from Corinthians, seeking to attack him. Players from both sides placed themselves between the number 12 shirt and the aggressor, among them Santos striker Marcos Leonardo. According to journalist Bruno Giufrida, from the GE website, Santos could face a penalty of 10 matches without command of the field because of the incident.

Peixe was denounced by the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice), being framed in Article 213 of the CBJD (Brazilian Code of Sports Justice), which provides for punishments for those who “fail to take measures capable of preventing and repressing: disorders in their square of sport and invasion of the field or venue of the sporting event”.

See the likely punishments that Santos can receive

The club may have to pay a fine of R$ 100,000 for what happened, in addition to having to play 10 matches in CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) competitions away from Vila Belmiro. It is worth remembering that Santos identified the aggressors and expelled one of them from the club’s membership.