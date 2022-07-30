São Paulo agrees to sign goalkeeper Felipe Alves on loan

São Paulo: Felipe Alves belongs to Fortaleza, but was on loan to Juventude

O Sao Paulo agreed this Friday (29) to hire the goalkeeper on loan Felipe Alves34 years old, who belongs to the Strengthbut was acting ceded to the Youth.

To have the player, who has already worked with the coach Rogerio Ceni in Leão, the Morumbi club paid US$ 200 thousand (BRL 1.035 million).

The loan will run until the end of 2023.

The São Paulo team regularized all the documentation of the reinforcement in time, and the archer is already included in the BID (Daily Informative Bulletin) of the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) this Friday.

In this way, he can be registered in the Copa Sudamericanawhose deadline for changes to the list is this Saturday (30).

Therefore, the athlete can act now against the Cearánext week, for the first leg of the quarterfinals.

Felipe Alves during a game between Fortaleza and Internacional, in 2021 Donaldo Hadlich/Codigo 19/Gazeta Press

Alves arrives at São Paulo to fight for position with the youngster Thiago Coutowho took over the tricolor goal in a hurry after the holder’s injury Jandrei.

Such as ESPN showed last Thursday (28), Jandrei has a fissure and should only return to the pitch in the return match against América-MG, for the Copa do Brasil.

The last time that Felipe Alves was on the field was last Sunday (24), in the 1-0 victory of Juventude over Ceará, for the Brazilian.

This Friday (29), he didn’t even train for the Rio Grande do Sul team, as he was finishing his hit to reinforce the São Paulo Tricolor.