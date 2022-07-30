São Paulo lineup: Felipe Alves can debut | Sao Paulo

São Paulo ended, this Saturday, the preparation to face Athletico, on Sunday, at 4 pm, at Arena da Baixada, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The main novelty may be the goalkeeper Felipe Alves. Announced last Friday as a new Tricolor player and presented this Saturday, he trained this morning and was available to Rogério Ceni. Jandrei remains out recovering from a back injury.

Felipe Alves at São Paulo training — Photo: São Paulo FC

In addition to Jandrei, Arboleda, Caio, Luan, André Anderson, Reinaldo and Patrick are also absent and followed their treatment schedules.

In this way, a probable São Paulo for the confrontation has: Thiago Couto (Felipe Alves), Diego Costa, Miranda and Léo; Rafinha (Igor Vinicius), Gabriel Neves, Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Gomes and Welington; Luciano and Calleri.

The doubt among those related is on Alisson’s account. The attacking midfielder trained with the rest of the squad this Saturday, but he still does a complement of activities with physical preparation after the injury. He was absent last Thursday, against América-MG.

In the last activity before facing Athletico, coach Rogério Ceni commanded technical and tactical activities at the Barra Funda CT. After that, the team traveled to Curitiba,

Tricolor tries to recover in the Brasileirão after four consecutive draws. The team occupies the tenth place, with 26 points gained, and the performance has worried the São Paulo coach.

In the tournament, São Paulo won only one victory away from home so far.

Galoppo makes his first trip with São Paulo — Photo: Disclosure

