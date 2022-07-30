Season 5 premieres in September in Brazil

To the fans of “The Handmaid’s Tale”, we have good news for you. The season 4 finale gave us a lot to talk about, and now we will finally know everything that will happen in the next year of the series. That’s because, the new episodes arrive on September 14 on the Hulu platform in the United States. In Brazil, the new chapters will also arrive in September, through Paramount+.

The news was announced by the streaming service itself, via social networks, which only specified the month of release of the production. “The wait is over for this super date with June! The 5th season of The Handmaid’s Tale is coming soon to Paramount Plus,” the company wrote on Twitter. The announcement comes accompanied by a teaser, which shows a little of what we will see in the next year. Watch:

The wait is over for this super date with June! Season 5 of Handmaid’s Tale is coming soon to #ParamountPlus! pic.twitter.com/OvogEUZdeZ — Paramount+ Brazil (@paramountplusbr) July 18, 2022

In the US, the streaming service Hulu also announced that the premiere will be double, with the release of the first two episodes of the 5th season. The other chapters will be released weekly, on Wednesdays. However, we still do not know whether the Paramount+ will follow the same idea in Brazil.

The drama, based on the dystopian novel by Margaret Atwoodit is reaching the final stretch. In this final season of the series, “June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford as she struggles to redefine her identity and purpose. Widow Serena tries to gain attention in Toronto as Gilead’s influence seeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke and Moira battle Gilead from a distance as they continue their quest to save and reunite with Hannah.

The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel and Ann Dowd Sam Jaeger. The four seasons of “The Handmaid’s Tale” so far are available for streaming on Globoplay and Paramount+.