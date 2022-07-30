Selena Gomez proves she’s still good friends with kidney donor Francia Raisa on TikTok Challenge

Selena Gomez teamed up with her friend, actress Francia Raisa, for a TikTok challenge.

The two have been friends since 2007, when they met during a visit to a children’s hospital. 10 years later, Raisa donated her kidney to Gomez, who suffers from the autoimmune disease lupus.

In the video, both responded to statements such as “He’s a 10, but…”, for example, “He’s a 10, but his breath stinks.”

In one of the videos, Gómez stated: “She is 10 years old, but she hates her best friend.”

Raisa replied, “I hate her too sometimes,” as the two laughed. “Honestly, it’s fair,” Gomez said.

In March 2021, Raisa, known mainly for her role in Bring: All or Nothing In 2006, he wrote about his donation to Gomez to raise awareness of World Kidney Day.

“If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I’ve kept my kidney donation process pretty private,” he said. Raisa shared on Twitternext to a picture of him in the hospital.

“However, I think I have reached a point in my life where I feel comfortable and confident to speak about my experience and use my platform to raise awareness of the various kidney diseases that affect our population.”

“While kidney disease has not affected me personally, I have seen its effects firsthand and I want to do my part to help spread the word to others,” he continued.

“So, in honor of World Kidney Day, let’s talk about the impact of kidney disease and how we can work to ensure that those living with kidney disease live well.”

Gómez shared the post, and wrote: “Thank you for blessing me. I am eternally grateful to you.”