Sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong will have an attack scene in RJ

the continuation of Godzilla vs. kong (2021) will have Brazil highlighted. The program 7NEWS recorded a scene on the Gold Coast beach, in Australia, which recreates the scenery of Rio de Janeiro. Backstage footage shows bathers desperately leaving the sea to protect themselves from the onslaught of giants.

Hollywood’s love affair with the Gold Coast continues. Filming has begun in spectacular style for the latest installation of the ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ franchise, the action taking place in the heart of the glitter strip. https://t.co/VZ3A1cpmr5 @Amelia_Adam7 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/fiwjuti8XT — 7NEWS Brisbane (@7NewsBrisbane) July 29, 2022

The fifth film in the blockbuster franchise began production mid-year in Australia and will bring a $79.2 million economic boost to Queensland, as well as the creation of 505 jobs for local cast and crew and opportunities for 750 extras.

Details about the project are still under wraps, but initial reports from last year suggested it would potentially be titled son of kong (Kong’s son). One of the new additions to the list is Dan Stevens (Legion).

The 2021 film was directed by Adam Wingard from a screenplay written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein. He starred Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry. Despite its simultaneous debut in theaters and on HBO Max, it still grossed over $460 million at the worldwide box office. In the plot, the two mythical adversaries meet in a spectacular and historic battle, which puts the fate of the world at stake. Kong and his protectors embark on a perilous journey to find their true home. With them is Jia, a young orphan who has a unique and strong bond with Kong. But they didn’t know they were in the way of an enraged Godzilla, who is leaving a trail of destruction across the planet. This epic combat between the two titans, instigated by hidden forces, is just the beginning of the mystery that lies at the Earth’s core.

Godzilla vs. Kong II will be directed again by Adam Wingard (You’re next). The premiere is scheduled for 2024.