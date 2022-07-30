Sony announces Backbone One – PlayStation Edition controller for iPhone

The licensed model promises to make gaming easier using systems like the PlayStation 5’s Remote Play

Sony announced this Thursday (28) the launch of Backbone One controller – PlayStation Edition with device compatibility iPhone. The new licensed product has look inspired by the PlayStation 5’s Dual Sense and promises to facilitate the experience of accessing the console’s catalog through the Remote Play system.

“It feels right at home with other products in the PS5 lineup, like the Pulse 3D headset, which you can plug directly into the Backbone One – PlayStation Edition.” says Maneet Khaira, CEO of Backbone. Available in white, the device brings the same button scheme present in Sony’s line of consoleswith a transparent finish and black analogs.

As with other smartphone-oriented accessories, the device has a center area that can be extended to accommodate different iPhone models. While the accessory bears the PlayStation brand, it can be used to play all games on the App Store that support controllers, including hits like Genshin Impact and Call of Duty: Mobile.

Model is iPhone specific

According to the manufacturer, the PlayStation Edition model will be exclusive to Apple’s iPhone line, but it also makes the conventional version of the accessory available for Android. All models are compatible with the systems Remote Play of the PlayStation and Xbox, as well as with the Steam Link offered by Valve.

In the case of the licensed model, it comes with a special app that is installed as soon as it connects to a smartphone. Through it, consumers can have quick access to an exclusive area with the main PlayStation releases and other news related to the brand.

O Backbone One – PlayStation Edition is now available on the manufacturer’s official website at suggested value of $99.99, same price charged for its original version. So far there are no indications that the accessory will receive an official launch in Brazil – and, if that happens, the value should be salty, when taking into account that imported units of the product reach more than R$ 1,500 here.

Source: PlayStation Blog