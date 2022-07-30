Sony Sues Company for Counterfeiting PlayStation Controllers | technoblog

Unsplash/Melanie THESE Sony sues company in Brazil

On June 23, Sony do Brasil filed a lawsuit against a company called Crifeir. The reason for the accusation is the forgery of DualShock controllers, brand of PlayStation consoles. Thus, case number 1055390-60.2022.8.26.0100 is in priority processing at the 2nd Business Court and Arbitration Conflicts. The share value is BRL 120,000.00.

According to the lawsuit published on the e-SAJ services portal, the accusation was made by both Sony Interactive Entertainment and Sony Interactive Entertainment do Brasil Comércio e Serviços de Marketing LTDA.

The complaint against Crifeir Comércio de Artigos de Presentes LTDA EPP points out that the company imports and sells products that copy “in full, the set-image (trade-dress) of the authors’ famous video game controls, also reproducing the trademarks DUALSHOCK and the sequence of symbols square, x, circle and triangle”.

In addition, the complaint was aggravated from the moment customs authorities seized a shipment of 58,000 counterfeit controls by Crifeir.

Finally, Sony requires the company to immediately stop unfair and parasitic acts and competition by stopping reproducing or imitating DualShock’s trademarks. The company allows the models to be completely altered to completely depart from the visual identity of the PlayStation controllers. The penalty is a daily fine of BRL 20,000 for each act of non-compliance.

Piracy is common in games.



Peripheral counterfeits are part of the extensive and complicated sea that gives way to piracy. However, the attractive prices and easy availability end up attracting the public. For example, while a PS4 DualShock 4 controller costs around R$300, a “generic” version can be found on the internet for less than half that price.

Users know that the quality is nowhere near the same level, but they understand that the low value makes up for this factor. Therefore, it becomes difficult to convince people that piracy is a problem.

Piracy is something so ingrained in gaming culture, whether in physical or digital forms, that it has become normalized. For this reason, companies like Crifeir make use of it to guarantee their sales.