Spanish prosecutor asks for two years in prison for Neymar

A Spanish prosecutor has asked for a two-year prison sentence for Brazilian striker Neymar in an open embezzlement case against the athlete and his agents for his 2013 transfer to Barcelona, ​​a court document released on Friday showed.

According to AFP, Neymar will be put on trial from 17 to 31 October. The player and former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu will be tried for alleged crime of corruption between private parties and fraud for the transfer of the player from Santos to Barça in 2013.





All of them will be tried for an alleged crime of corruption between individuals, while the two former presidents of Barça will also answer for a crime of fraud.

For this accusation of fraud, Neymar’s former club in Brazil, Santos, and its former president Odilio Rodrigues Filho are also expected to appear, according to the court order that declared the opening of the oral trial.

The case stems from a complaint from the Brazilian group DIS, former owner of part of the player’s rights and private prosecution in this case, which considers itself harmed in the transfer of the current PSG striker to Barcelona.





Initially, Barcelona officially estimated the transfer of Neymar at 57.1 million euros (40 million for Neymar’s family, and 17.1 million for the Brazilian Santos), but the Spanish court calculates that it was at least 83.3 million. millions of euros.

DIS, which received 6.8 million euros of the 17.1 million paid to Santos, estimates that Barça and Neymar joined forces to hide the real value of the transfer.

The Brazilian company was doubly affected: for not having received its share of the real cost of the transfer and for an exclusive contract between Barça and Neymar signed in 2011 that prevented other clubs from entering the auction.





Barcelona and Neymar concluded two agreements in 2011 between them for 40 million euros. In them, the player pledged to sign for Barca when his contract with Santos was about to end, which, according to the Spanish court, could have violated the rules of the free market.

Second, another 2013 player transfer deal between Santos and Barça would have hidden the real amount paid to the Brazilian team.

The prosecution asked for a two-year prison sentence and a €10 million fine for Neymar. In his statement before the judge, he claimed that he only played football and blindly trusted his father, who is his agent.

This trial, which will take place just a month before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, is known as “Neymar 2”, as “Neymar 1” for tax fraud in the signing of the player was ended with an agreement between Barca and the prosecution.

In 2016, Barcelona agreed to pay a €5.5m fine to avoid a trial.

“We had to agree to pay a fine of 5.5 million euros for a tax planning error in the signing of the player Neymar in 2011 and 2013,” explained then-president Josep Maria Bartomeu.



