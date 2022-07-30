Spider-Man: Far From Home, one of the most awaited movies by users has just debuted on Netflix

The transition from adolescence to adulthood gets even more traumatic than the turn from childhood to that phase where everything becomes a reason to fight. As is often the case, at the moment when it seems that we are dominating the situation, holding the helm firmly in the face of an ocean of inauspicious possibilities, the time comes to sail much deeper, much more turbulent seas, from which no one escapes and that lead to a port where one disembarks in the most different ways, in a short time or after a somewhat peaceful or frankly challenging journey. The experience acquired in the previous stage is, of course, much appreciated, but the truth is that around the age of eighteen, impulses take over the human spirit that, however stimulating the dawn of its time, could not have been. release without paying too high a price. It is for reasons like these that the overwhelming majority of people refer to adolescence as a period of conflict, precisely because they find on the other side a scenario of much more serenity in the face of inestimable complications, but which can be equalized thanks to experience, which in turn turn does not fall from blue. You have to live to know how to live.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home” is a typical case of a movie bigger than the franchise that gives rise to it. Jon Watts, director of the three most highly rated films of the Marvel superhero, the three starring the charismatic Tom Holland, redoubles the bet and continues to show Peter Parker, the civilian persona of the mutant, in the skin of a boy like any other, desperate to have a life like any other person, but beset by problems on a global scale, which he, of course, did not create – which certainly makes all the difference with the public, who identify either with themselves today or with those who already out a day, near or far in time. Watts uses the script of seasoned (and awarded) Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers in order to attack the ills of the existence of a character who urgently needs to renounce his fantastic side and assume once and for all the pedestrian humanity. And that’s where the problems start.

The compulsory departure of McKenna and Sommers from fundamental stages in post-production has devolved into continuity failures that pass in white clouds to the general public, but that fans of the most low-profile superhero in cinema, especially purists, do not play for. corner kick. Peter, for example, no longer counts on his stepfather, but remains a rock of self-confidence bathed in optimism on all sides, even if his expected immaturity never abdicates relevance throughout the narrative; before that, the metalinguistic opening in which two teenage nerds pay tribute to other Marvel characters, such as Chris Evans’ Captain America, and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, suggesting that they all departed from that to other adventures in the afterlife. -world, is between farce, debauchery and cheap provocation. The kid seems to have really decided to stick his claws out.

Without wanting to seem tedious, the finding in Watts’ film is really the choice to turn all the batteries over to Peter’s sudden access to independence regarding his own trajectory. Holland lends his protagonist the naive air that Spider-Man is being invested in, a feature frankly overlooked in productions throughout the 1970s and 1990s, when you would never think of anyone crazy enough to give up the extraordinary life of a man. far above average, whose purpose is nothing less than the salvation of the human race. The table he composes with Zendaya, the most personality-filled MJ of all time and his girlfriend at the time — the relationship began to water right behind the scenes of this production, with mutual accusations of infidelity — makes the story especially tasty, not to mention mention, as much more evident, the impeccable editing work by Dan Lebental and Leigh Folsom, agile, methodical and organic in the plot by privileging the eye-catching acrobatics of the central character over almost 130 minutes without causing vertigo in the uninitiated viewer. The appearance of the aquatic monster created by Alexis Wajsbrot, Marvel’s special effects supervisor, which threatens to wipe Venice off the map, is without a doubt the aesthetic apogee of “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, which continues to score goals from the plate exposing the hero’s interactions with Quentin Beck — or Mysterio, as he prefers — Jake Gyllenhaal’s underhanded villain, and Samuel L. Jackson’s increasingly cumbersome (and paranoid) ally Nick Fury.

Passages of involuntary humor don’t quite detract from everything Jon Watts has been up to for the past five years, and of course, his film has a happy ending — until the twist in “Spider-Man: No Homecoming” (2021), certainly the cherry on top. of the cake, thanks to veterans like Willem Dafoe and the self-sacrificing May Parker of the ubiquitous Marisa Tomei.

Movie: Spider-Man: Far From Home

Direction: Jon Watts

Year: 2019

Genres: Action/Adventure/Science Fiction

Note: 9/10