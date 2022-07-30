SSJ fuselage entirely built with Russian components is ready

Sukhoi Superjet SSJ100 plane
Image: Sukhoi


The fuselage of the first Sukhoi Superjet (SSJ) New aircraft, which is entirely built with components made in the country, is ready, a source close to state corporation Rostec told state news agency TASS. The piece will arrive at Zhukovsky Airfield for testing at the N. Zhukovsky Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute (TsAGI) this week.

“The first fuselage of the SSJ New is ready. Now United Aircraft Corporation is preparing its transport to Moscow, it is expected to arrive at Zhukovsky airfield this week. They will be delivered by transport aircraft for endurance testing at a specialized aviation institute.”said the source.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Industry and Commerce announced that it expected to receive a type certificate (a document that allows the aircraft to start operating) for the new version of the SSJ aircraft entirely built with domestic components at the end of 2023.

The SSJ New aircraft is a modification of the Superjet 100 aircraft with maximum import replacement share. The Ministry of Industry and Commerce started the Superjet New project after the introduction of Western sanctions against Russia.

