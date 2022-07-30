Steam will ban game covers with excessive visual pollution

When browsing the Steam library, you’ve surely come across games that use heavily polluted art in their banners and promotional images, boasting several of their awards and top marks. Because Valve has decided to ban this type of material from the next September 1st. Understand the question below!

With the idea of ​​making the navigation in the store as clear and simple as possible, the addition of unnecessary logos, notes and texts in the new advertising arts will be prohibited, as this makes everything more confusing and imprecise, making even the act of find the game name in some cases.

Starting in September, it will only be allowed to have one official artwork with the game’s name and subtitle, if any. According to Valve, certain skins present in the store today “include outdated scores. We also noticed that in most cases these additional texts are presented in English only, making them inaccessible to the large part of Steam’s non-fluent audience. in the language”.

Despite the new requirements, exceptions may occasionally be made, but they will always appear in the form of temporary arts that can only be live for one month, being updated at the end of that period. Let’s see if these measures will help make browsing Steam even more enjoyable in the near future!