STJD files Athletico’s request for punishment of Arrascaeta and Gabigol

The STJD filed Athletico’s request for punishment to Gabigol and Arrascaeta, for controversial moves in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, against Flamengo, last Wednesday (27).

According to the Sports Justice Prosecutor’s Office, “it cannot be affirmed that the bid escaped the refereeing since there was the punishment with the application of the yellow card.”

Hurricane asked for the suspension of Flamengo athletes for the return game, on 08/17, in bids of a lot of complaint, both on the field and outside – Felipão was emphatic in contesting the arbitration during a press conference.

For the match at Arena da Baixada, Flamengo already has Thiago Maia and David Luiz as absences due to suspension.

Here is the full statement from the Attorney General’s Office:

– Also in these records, none of the authorizing hypotheses listed in the Sole Paragraph of Art. 58-B of the CBJD, behold, although the seriousness of the infractions is debatable, there is no doubt that they did not escape the attention of the arbitration team, nor are they a case of notorious misunderstanding in the application of disciplinary decisions. In this sense, the claim deserves to be dismissed and consequently the present Notice of Infraction should be filed.