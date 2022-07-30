The 2000s are back: trends of the time that made a big comeback

Journalist and content producer Bruna Manzon threw a birthday party full of references to the 2000s. (Photos: Lineker Lenhard)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Married? Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella dating? Avril Lavigne and KLB concert tickets sold out? Colorful clothes and the controversial low-waisted pants in the looks? Old music playing at parties, TikTok and Spotify? Yeah… Really, the 2000s are back, confirming the theory that fashion is cyclical. After the revival of the 1980s and 1990s, it’s time for millennials to relive that era, but without the fear created at the turn of 1999 to 2000, with conspiracy theories that considered the extinction of life on Earth and the “bug of Millennium” (possible network collapse). This return of fashion is also the moment for those born after 2000 to start encountering and getting to know the icons of that era, which are making a comeback.

And anyone who thinks that technologies such as analog cameras and PlayStation 2 were outdated in the past is wrong. They coexist with cell phones, digital cameras, computers, new consoles and are taking up more and more space in the lives of the homesick. This weekend’s MIX magazine recalls these and other trends that made the turn of the millennium and the beginning of the 2000s such a remarkable period in people’s memory.

Journalist and content producer Bruna Manzon also joined the bandwagon and celebrated her 34th birthday, on the 27th, with a themed decoration from the year 1999/2000. The production of photos and videos recorded by Santa Marian photographer Lineker Lenhard was shared with Bruna’s more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram. Both are from Santa Maria and are based in São Paulo, but they do not lose their connection with the land or with the past.

– I always think of different themes to celebrate my birthday. This year, I wanted something original. Then I remembered the oldest birthdays that were, in fact, the happiest. And since I always liked the older songs, I had this idea. I didn’t have the ambition to have a popular party, with a lot of influencers, so I thought about creating content based on a party from the 1990s/2000s – he reports.

According to Bruna, the references came through old photos and personal memories. She wrote it all down, and when she realized it, she had a list.

– I remembered crepe paper, toys, sweets, and made a list. I also wanted pictures of my idols at the time, which I had pasted on the walls of my room. The towel and trays I made myself. As for the panel, I had it done in a print shop. And each piece of the look I bought in a different place until composing the model formed by top, skirt, colored socks and transparent sandals.

The result of this production is in the Instagram @brunamanzon and gathers, on the panel, Sandy and Junior, Rouge, Broz, Wanessa Camargo, Kelly Key, Avril Lavigne, Spice Girls, Britney Spears, Back Street Boys, KLB, among other references. On the table, soda bottles, chocolate umbrella, chocolates, and many sweets of the season.

In fashion, the controversy that comes and goes

The 2000s were marked by colorful clothes, with lots of glitter, glitter, embroidery and the unforgettable jeans. After all, who doesn’t remember Britney Spears with Justin Timberlake causing a look all in jeans?! They starred in one of the most iconic red carpet moments of the 2000s when they wore matching denim looks at the 2001 American Music Awards. The look is replicated by duos alike today at 2000s-themed parties. Some other celebrities who also made history with the trends are: Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Beyoncé, in addition to Brazilians Gisele Bündchen and Adriana Lima, both Victoria Secrets Angels.

Numerous trends and accessories from the 2000s are returning to compose looks today.

Rubiana Sandri, professor of the History of Fashion and Clothing discipline at the UFN fashion course, recalls that fashion is made up of reinterpretations of other times, and that the trend in the 2000s was to draw attention through clothes and accessories:

– Surely the piece that caused the most at the time was the low-waisted pants. We cannot fail to mention accessories such as scarves, bandanas, beads and colored jewelry, glasses with colored lenses and colored frames. The chain belt, the tiaras had a childlike footprint seen at the beginning of the century. The candy colors that also refer to the children’s universe. Other pieces worth mentioning are tank tops, sweatshirt sets and cargo pants.

Virtually all of these items are back in trend. For Rubiana, some were surprising:

– The low waist was certainly the biggest surprise. Not so long ago, we would have doubted she would come back.

Some essential points of fashion are colors, whether they are candy colors or not. For Fashion academic Eduarda Martins, a characteristic composition of the first decade would look like this:

– The classic jeans, beads and a top that shows the waist are a must of the reinterpretations of the 2000s.

Love is back in the air

Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella, Angélica and Maurício Mattar, Ivete Sangalo and Luciano Huck, Eliana and Roberto Justus, Eliana and Luciano Huck. The national couples of the late 1990s and early 2000s were quite unlikely and, shall we say, dynamic. On an international level, Britney and Justin, Gisele Bundchen and Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, as well as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, were some of the most celebrated romantic duos in the media at the turn of the millennium. At the time, all romances came to an end. But it’s not just about endings that nostalgia lives. There’s a couple from the 2000s living a comeback and chasing lost time.

It is the case of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck who met on the set of the romantic comedy Contact Risk in 2001, started dating the same year and, in January 2004, announced the end of the relationship. Soon, the artists engaged in new marriages: she, with singer Marc Anthony; him, with actress Jennifer Garner. After new divorces, children, and almost two decades, Affleck was spotted visiting J-Lo’s house in April 2021 and, 3 months later, the couple announced the return of the romance, to the uproar of fans and the media, who were already coming. speculating this flashback. This month, they “escaped” with their kids to Las Vegas and got married in secret.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the Daredevil premiere in 2003 and now shining red carpet together again in 2022.

In Brazil, another 2000s vibes reunion: Wanessa Camargo and Dado Dolabella. They met during the recording of Wanessa’s first clip, O Amor Não Deixa, in 2000, and stayed together until 2004. Wanessa announced, in May of this year, the separation from Marcus Buaiz, ​​after 17 years together and, since then, the relationship her with Dado Dolabella becomes more and more public. After being spotted at a spiritual retreat in early July, the couple posed for photos on the actor’s 42nd birthday last week.

On the left, one of the countless magazine covers that covered the couple’s troubled relationship. On the right, the reunion this year, in a spiritual retreat.

At second part of the reportcheck out that music, soap operas, games and even analog cameras from the 2000s are back!