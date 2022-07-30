The 5 hottest web, social media and app news of the week (29/07)

Had a busy week and couldn’t keep up with all the news? O Canaltech is here to make your life easier 😎. Today’s weekly roundup looks back at the top five posts from the last five days, so you can check out everything that’s been important recently.

This Friday’s column, July 29, highlights an inconvenient bug that appeared after a recent Windows 11 update, announces the start of emissions of the new “Digital RG” and points out the controversy that has hit Instagram lately. At the end, you also check out guidelines that are also worth your attention.

5. Update broke Windows 11 Start Menu

A recent Windows 11 cumulative update not only introduced one-off improvements to the system, it also broke the Start Menu. Some time after the update was released, users reported not being able to open the system section at all — neither with the Windows key, nor with the click. An emergency build has been released with a fix.

Bug causes Start Menu not to open in newer versions of Windows 11 (Image: Disclosure/Microsoft)

4. Digital ID starts to be issued

The National Identity Card (CIN) began to be issued in Brazil this week — first, in Rio Grande do Sul (RS). This new “Digital RG” will centralize everything and will be unique in every unit of the federation, eliminating the need to indicate the issuing body and the corresponding state.

The document will have physical and digital information to unify data, in addition to fighting fraud (Image: Reproduction/Government of Brazil)

3. Instagram backs off in its assault on TikTok

Faced with a strong international campaign for the return of the “old Instagram”, the social network stopped testing with the “TikTok” style feed. The network’s own boss, Adam Mosseri, released the decision on social media – most likely to try to contain the spirits of the user community angry with the platform’s recent decisions.

The full-screen feed was created to privilege videos, but it also supports photos (although they need to be taken with the phone vertically) (Image: Disclosure / Instagram)

2. Play Store 10th Anniversary Celebration

In celebration of the first decade of existence, the Play Store has a new logo. The platform’s new identity remains extremely familiar, but has important differences that symbolize its transformation over the last ten years.

The new Google Play logo, followed by the icon and the colors used (Image: Playback/Google)

1. Cookies for two more years in Chrome

The deadline for supporting third-party cookies in Google Chrome has been extended to the second half of 2024. In response to pressure from regulatory authorities, industry experts, developers and competitors, Google decided to take more time to test Privacy Sandbox mechanisms before to implement it permanently.

Cookies are critical elements of advertising-based monetization (Image: Unsplash/The Creative Exchange)

It is worth checking

