“The board was informed that…”; Nahuel Bustos makes a decision and cheers up São Paulo fans

São Paulo is interested in hiring of the attacker Nahuel Bustos. The name was aired in recent weeks, but due to the request of the City Group, which did not intend to lend the player with an option to buy in the first tricolor consultation, it was left aside.

After the signings of Giuliano Galoppo and Felipe Alves, the striker is back on the agenda and conversations are advancing in the last few hours, even with the São Paulo board still preaching caution. Without the offers desired by the Argentine, the City Group is already looking forward to lending the athlete.

In the last few hours, the São Paulo board was informed that the player is very excited about the possibility of wearing the colors of Tricolor Paulista. Nahuel Bustos still lit up the fans on Friday night (29), following the Club’s official web account.

The crowd was massive on the player’s social networks asking for his arrival, and the affection of the fans made the Argentine even more interested in landing in Brazilian football. Júlio Casares has a good relationship with the City Group and conversations are ongoing. São Paulo is in no hurry and can wait for a while to close with the striker.