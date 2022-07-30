The changes that will make working in Spain easier for foreigners

Paula Rosas

29 July 2022

Being able to work legally in Spain will be a little easier from now on.

About 5.5 million foreigners — more than a third of them from Latin American countries — live in Spain, according to official figures. The true number, however, is more difficult to calculate.

Lost in a bureaucratic labyrinth, many enter a vicious circle in which they cannot work legally because they do not have a residence permit, but also cannot apply for residency because they cannot prove a work relationship.

The reform of the Immigration Law that the Spanish government has just approved and that will be launched in mid-August solves some of these problems, making life easier for those already living in Spain to regularize their situation and also speeding up the hiring of more foreigners directly in their origin locations.

students

One of the main beneficiaries of the reform will be foreign students enrolled in Spanish schools and universities. Until now, for example, those who had a student visa for a degree could not work to pay for their studies. The reform now allows them to legally work up to 30 hours a week.

Foreign students will be able to work while carrying out their studies

In addition, after completing their studies, they will be able to stay for another year without having to apply for an extension of their stay in Spain.

Almost one in four foreign undergraduate students in Spain comes from countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, a proportion that reaches almost 64% of master’s students and almost 53% of doctoral students.

“Before the reform, those who had a study visa and worked did so irregularly, and that didn’t make any sense,” explains Gemma Pinyol-Jiménez, director of migration policies at Instrategies, a consultancy specializing in mobility, migration and management issues. of diversity.

Amendments to the law allow the authorization to stay, with some specific criteria, to be converted into a work permit. And that, says the expert, is not only positive for these people individually, “but also for the country, because it is a way of guaranteeing that those who studied and completed the tertiary degree training — aimed at highly qualified people — will have access to the Spanish work”.

Spain wants the talent trained at its universities to stay in the country, in addition to making its higher education centers more attractive and facilitating their internationalization.

seen by training

From now on, people who have stayed in Spain for a minimum period of two years will be able to obtain a 12-month residence permit if they undertake to undertake regulated training for employment – ​​inspired by an existing model in Germany known as “duldung”. .

“The idea is that people who are in an irregular situation can access the job market first through training. But only in sectors where it is determined that there is a need for labor”, explains Pinyol-Jiménez.

The training visa is a way to gain access to the job market in Spain

The training visa is added to the two ways in which, until now, foreigners who were already in Spain could regularize their situation.

One of them is the social permit, in which you must prove three years of residence and, in addition, have a job offer. This contract will no longer have a minimum duration of one year (existing today), but requires respecting the interprofessional minimum wage.

The other is the work permit, in which it is necessary to demonstrate that there was an employment relationship, even if the person has worked without a contract, but has been remunerated.

“Many people arrive in a regular situation and let their visas expire out of panic to try to enter the job market. The aim of the reform is to reduce this space in which people end up working irregularly, which in the end is a disaster for them own, for the economy and for everyone”, says the consultant.

Hiring at source

Hiring in the workers’ countries of origin will also be made more flexible.

The hiring of seasonal workers will be facilitated. From now on, these workers who go to Spain to participate, for example, in harvesting will be able to apply for a four-year authorization to work up to 9 months a year, with the obligation to return to their countries of origin after each period.

If these conditions are met, these workers can apply for a two-year work and residence permit, which is renewable.

The reform improves conditions for seasonal workers

But, in addition, the reform wants to improve what is known as the Catalog of Occupations with Difficult Coverage, that is, the list of occupations for which employers have difficulty finding employees and that allow the hiring of professionals abroad.

“This is such an unrealistic system that for years the list has said that Spain lacks football coaches,” jokes Gemma Pinyol-Jiménez. In addition to coaches, according to the list in Spain, only merchant ship workers and professional athletes are needed.

The reform will create a more realistic picture of the labor market, which will be updated every three months.

family immigration

One of the great novelties of the reform, and which will mean a great improvement for the lives of many foreigners in Spain, is the one that concerns families.

The reform improves conditions for family immigration

Family members, upon receiving the residence permit, may also be able to do so on their own account and for third parties. “Until now, these people received a residence permit, but had to wait to obtain a work permit, but with the changes, when family reunification is renewed, a work permit will be acquired”, says the consultant.

“The system is so crazy that it condemned people to a precarious life when they could work”, denounces Pinyol-Jiménez.

The requirements for family immigration are also relaxed when they affect minors, people with disabilities or in situations of vulnerability.

In addition to these four points, the changes to the Immigration Law also streamline requirements for self-employed workers coming from abroad, and create an Immigration File Processing Unit, a sort of “single window” to ease bureaucracy.

“The obsession with borders has engulfed the entire public debate on migration issues. This is the first time in years that we talk about reforms that have nothing to do with borders”, says the expert.