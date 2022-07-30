The changes that will make working in Spain easier for foreigners

  • Paula Rosas
  • From BBC News World

Being able to work legally in Spain will be a little easier from now on.

About 5.5 million foreigners — more than a third of them from Latin American countries — live in Spain, according to official figures. The true number, however, is more difficult to calculate.

Lost in a bureaucratic labyrinth, many enter a vicious circle in which they cannot work legally because they do not have a residence permit, but also cannot apply for residency because they cannot prove a work relationship.

The reform of the Immigration Law that the Spanish government has just approved and that will be launched in mid-August solves some of these problems, making life easier for those already living in Spain to regularize their situation and also speeding up the hiring of more foreigners directly in their origin locations.

