The dangerous bacteria found in Mississippi that has US officials on high alert

  • Michelle Roberts
  • BBC Health Editor

Doctors are on alert for cases of rare infection that can be serious and even deadly for some people.

US health officials report that they have found a rare but dangerous type of bacteria in soil and water samples in the Mississippi Gulf Coast region.

Call Burkholderia pseudomalleiit can make some people extremely sick if they become infected.

Doctors are now on alert for any possible cases.

Melioidosis can occur in people who have conditions such as diabetes and chronic kidney disease. It typically causes symptoms such as fever, joint pain and headaches, as well as lung problems and blood infections.

