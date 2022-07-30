‘The Last Movie Stars’ shows Paul Newman’s intimacy – 07/29/2022 – Illustrated

With the intention of writing his memoirs, Paul Newman recorded more than one hundred conversations with his wife, Joanne Woodward. The tapes were burned, but transcripts survived. With this material in his hands, actor Ethan Hawke created “The Last Movie Stars”, a documentary series in six episodes, telling the story of one of the most famous couples in Hollywood through the voices of George Clooney, who plays Paul, and Laura Linney, Joanne’s interpreter. HBO Max, 12 years old.

TIME TO SHINE

Sophia Valverde, from the soap opera “Poliana Moça”, plays a shy young woman who dreams of being a singer. To encourage her, her boyfriend enters her in a high school contest, but she still has to face a rival. Disney+, 10 years.

THE MOST HATED MAN ON THE INTERNET

A three-episode documentary miniseries about a mother’s struggle to remove her daughter’s photos from a revenge porn website. From the same producers of “The Tinder Scam”. Netflix, 18 years old.

AMBER BROWN

After her parents’ divorce, a girl finds her axis through art and music. Series based on the books by Paula Danziger. Apple TV+, free.

EDUARDO AND MONICA

After “Faroeste Caboclo”, director René Sampaio makes another film based on a song by Legião Urbana. Gabriel Leone and Alice Braga embody the couple who, despite their age difference, have a lot in common. Globoplay, 16 years old.

NIGHT SPENT IN SOHO

A fashion student dreams every night that she is in 1967, playing a young singer. This parallel reality becomes frightening, with a series of bloody crimes. With Anya Taylor-Joy. Telecine Premium, 22h, 16 years.

MORBIUS

A man studies biomedicine to find a cure for his rare disease. But he becomes infected with a form of vampirism, which gives him special powers and a monstrous appearance. With Jared Leto. HBO, 10pm, 14 years.