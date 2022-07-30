The Princess Diaries turns 21; see how the cast is

On July 29, 2001, one of the most beloved films in the world was released: The Princess Diaries. The story of Mia Thermopolis (Anne Hathaway) resonated with every girl (and boy) back then who dreamed of one day receiving news that they were heirs to a kingdom. Well, even today we all dream of at least receiving the news that we are heirs to an uncle who has a large amount of money.

But what makes the Princess Diaries so significant? Based on the book series of the same name by Meg Cabot, Mia’s story meant that anyone who watched could be represented. Mia, despite being a princess, had qualities just like anyone else: she likes fast food, isn’t “refined” like royalty, goes to school and does shameful teenage things.

The success of the feature is not only due to the plot and the main actress, Anne Hathaway, was also very well accompanied by the cast that she played. Here’s one of the big names in the cast: Julie Andrews.

Twenty-one years and a sequel later, The Princess Diaries cast is more than well maintained, maybe once you play royalty, you’re sure to have princess skin forever.

It is worth remembering that in the near future we will see Mia Thermopolis again, since in a 2019 interview, Mia’s interpreter said that the script for the third feature already exists.