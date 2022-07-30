The thousands of people with disabilities living in subhuman conditions in orphanages in Ukraine

Warning: this report contains images and details that may be considered shocking.

Vasyl Velychko was tied to a bench for hours on a hot day and no one let him go despite his screams. The 18-year-old is one of thousands of disabled people living in orphanages in Ukraine.

BBC News had access to five institutions and witnessed widespread abuse and mistreatment, including restrained teenagers and adults kept in cribs for years.

Human rights researchers say Ukraine should not be admitted to the European Union until these institutions are closed. Before the war with Russia, the Ukrainian government claimed that it would reform the system.

