The thousands of people with disabilities living in subhuman conditions in orphanages in Ukraine

Ruth Clegg

From Ukraine to BBC News

28 July 2022

Warning: this report contains images and details that may be considered shocking.

Vasyl Velychko was tied to a bench for hours on a hot day and no one let him go despite his screams. The 18-year-old is one of thousands of disabled people living in orphanages in Ukraine.

BBC News had access to five institutions and witnessed widespread abuse and mistreatment, including restrained teenagers and adults kept in cribs for years.

Human rights researchers say Ukraine should not be admitted to the European Union until these institutions are closed. Before the war with Russia, the Ukrainian government claimed that it would reform the system.

Vasyl has epilepsy and learning disabilities. He lives in an orphanage near the city of Chernivtsi in southwest Ukraine.

He wears diapers and rocks back and forth between long, high-pitched screams, but the staff don’t react. They are tired, overworked and clearly it is easier – and accepted – to care for children and young people by restricting them.

Credit, BBC News photo caption, Vasyl was referred to an institution when he was five years old. He spends hours strapped to this bench

The influx of people evacuated from the east of the country has put further strain on the system, but the way people like Vasyl are treated in Ukraine’s institutions goes back long before the Russian invasion.

Next to Vasyl is another young man. His hands are tied with the sleeves of his shirt. His empty eyes are distant and a pool of urine has formed around him.

These boys with disabilities are two of the 100,000 young people and children living in orphanages in Ukraine. Many of them are not even orphans. Most have families, but end up living in these places due to a lack of community support and services.

Vasyl’s family felt they had no choice but to have him committed. They tried to get him a diagnosis when he was very young to help him get the support he needed.

They went to see a neurosurgeon in the UK, but the poor health and social care system made it difficult for the family to care for him at home, as he has frequent seizures and can become aggressive.

Finally, when he was five years old, local officials said that the best place for him would be an institution.

“It’s very difficult to have a child with a disability,” says Vasyl’s mother Maryna, gently holding her son’s hand. She doesn’t question or seem disturbed that Vasyl is tied up.

Credit, BBC News photo caption, “A father or mother’s heart is always with their child,” according to Maryna – pictured with her son Vasyl and the young man’s father, Illya

“I’m proud to be Ukrainian, but we need more support from the state,” she continues. “If we lived in the UK, our son would probably live with us.”

Maryna says that the first few years of visiting Vasyl were difficult. “We would go home crying” – but now they have learned to live with the situation.

Ukraine has the highest number of children living in institutions in Europe. They are victims of a Soviet-era system that facilitated the process for parents to hand over their children to the state. There was – and still is – in much of Ukrainian society the belief that children with disabilities receive better care in an institution.

Neighboring Romania has closed many of its orphanages since children were found living in shocking conditions in the aftermath of the 1989 revolution. But in Ukraine, before the Russian invasion in February, about 250 children a day were admitted to institutions.

A network of around 700 institutions receives more than US$ 120 million (about R$ 640 million) per year from the State and employs 68 thousand employees.

Ukraine’s government has recognized that its institutionalization system needs to change and has promised a series of reforms over the past few years. Thousands of “orphans” had begun to be transferred to foster homes, until the war brought the process to a halt. But the plans no longer included people with disabilities.

The Ukrainian government did not respond to the BBC’s request for comment.

The CEO (executive director) of the human rights group Disability Rights International (DRI), Eric Rosenthal, says that people with disabilities are now commodities in “disability factories”. He has visited hundreds of these institutions and says he is always shocked and devastated by what he finds.

We visited another institution about an hour’s drive from the orphanage where Vasyl lives. There, disabled men between the ages of 20 and 30 live in infant cribs.

Credit, BBC News photo caption, A man in his 30s has had his limbs deformed from his life in a crib

They rarely leave their cribs, even to eat. Employees spoon-feed them through the bars.

Rosenthal points to the thin, deformed ankles of one of the men and the apparent ribs of a young man as signs of “lifelong malnutrition.” He says the war cannot be used as an excuse for such inhumane care, as people with disabilities have been neglected for decades.

Beside the man, Eric comments, “he’s dying a slow death in this bed.”

photo caption, The boy’s exposed ribs are a sign of malnutrition

The wooden beds are lined up next to each other, row after row. The brightly colored walls contrast with the desolate life of these young people. They don’t try to break free – they’re just desperate for some attention.

In the next room, Oleh has been lying in bed for decades. He is 43 years old and was referred to the institution when he was still a child.

Credit, BBC News photo caption, Oleh gets to be fed lying in bed

He has cerebral palsy, a condition that affects movement and coordination. With proper care, people with cerebral palsy are able to live full, independent lives.

Oleh understands everything about the world around him – and his face lights up when he sees Halyna Kurylo, one of the researchers at DRI. He recognizes her from her last visit, seven years ago.

Oleh greets her with a warm smile and she introduces us. He expresses surprise and excitement when he discovers that we are journalists, smiling and asking our names.

Halyna takes hold of his withered arm and says that his poor physical condition makes it clear that he spends most of his time in bed. “I’m just worried about the potential he didn’t live up to, because he’s been here his whole life,” she says.

Before the war, Ukraine was already one of the poorest countries in Europe. Poverty and lack of support for struggling families contribute to the belief that these facilities are necessary, according to the director of the institution where Oleh lives, Mykola Sukholytkyi.

“It’s better for children with disabilities to live here and not with their families,” he says. “Instead of being in dysfunctional families where they can’t get care or food, here they can have the benefit of all the essentials.”

Rosenthal says the billions of dollars of international aid being sent to Ukraine during the war should also be used to close orphanages, support families to provide care for their children and build a community that accepts disabilities.

“We know that orphanages don’t have to exist,” he said.

Rosenthal fears that some of that money will be spent on maintaining institutions and that after the end of the war, “international attention to Ukraine will end and the orphanages will remain as they are.”

After a long hot day in the orphanage’s garden, it’s time for Vasyl to say goodbye to his parents. He is still tied up and continues to scream.

Upon leaving, Maryna says that “she is very grateful to the institution”. But she adds, “our children with disabilities shouldn’t be hidden from society behind these high walls.”