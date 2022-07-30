One of the movie world’s most beloved duos is about to make their big comeback. Julia Roberts and George Clooney will return to star in a film together after nearly six years. Universal Pictures released the trailer for the romantic comedy A Ticket to Paradise, which features the actors as the protagonists.

In the plot, Clooney and Roberts play an ex-couple who doesn’t like each other, but who decides to unite again in the mission to prevent their daughter from marrying a person they barely know.

With the release of the trailer, the names of the stars were among the most talked about topics on Twitter, with fans celebrating a new film by the duo. “The world getting back on track,” joked an internet user. “Julia roberts and George clooney giving me reason to live and smile, thank you for everything”, praised another user. “George Clooney and Julia Roberts as the leads? Put me on the interested list,” wrote another fan.

Clooney and Roberts last worked together on the 2016 film “Money Game”, directed by Jodie Foster. They were also together in productions such as “Men’s Eleven”, “Men’s Twelve and Another Secret” and “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind”.

The cast of “Ingresso Para Paraíso” also has other big names. Kaitlyn Dever, star of “Outstanding,” “Unbelievable” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” plays the protagonists’ daughter. In addition to her, actress Billie Lourd plays Wren, the bride’s best friend.

The romantic comedy is directed by Ol Parker, the name behind hits like “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” and “Now and Forever.” “Ingresso Para Paraíso” is scheduled for release in October in the US, but has not yet been set in Brazil.

Check out the trailer and some of the fan reactions below.

