“There’s no question she’s excited,” Dana White says of Amanda Nunes ahead of UFC 277 | combat

It’s not just the fans and the fighters themselves who are excited about what’s to come in the main event of UFC 277 this Saturday in Dallas. The boss also can’t wait for the rematch between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña, in which the American will defend the organization’s bantamweight belt (up to 61.2kg). Dana White bets on a historic duel and brought a record of audience importance in an exclusive interview with Combat right after the ceremonial weigh-in, this past Friday.

– She is one of my favorite athletes to work with. Personally and professionally, I love Amanda. She is very important to this company and to the sport. The face-off between them at the press conference, in less than 24 hours, is the fourth most seen in UFC history. I think the script of this fight, with Amanda being the greatest of all time and Julianna having done what she did in the first fight… People want to see this fight, they’re interested.

1 of 2 Dana White highlights the importance of Amanda Nunes for the UFC — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC Dana White highlights the importance of Amanda Nunes for the UFC — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

Dana White had said shortly after Amanda’s defeat, in December last year, that maybe the Brazilian and current featherweight champion (up to 66kg) might not have the same motivation as before. Looks like he changed his mind for this second fight.

– I hope the loss of the belt is a motivation for her, but there is no doubt that she is excited, you can see. She’s got blood in her eye, she’s ready to fight. Listen, if Julianna walks in doing what she usually does and Amanda walks in there doing what she always does, this fight is going to be amazing.

UFC 277: Amanda Nunes tries to regain her bantamweight belt

For the UFC boss, the result of the fight doesn’t matter to dimension Amanda Nunes in the history of the sport. On the other hand, if the American wins, she starts writing a great story.

– She’s the greatest! Regardless of what happens tomorrow, she is the greatest of all time. And if Julianna wins she will prove that the first win was not luck and Julianna will start creating her own legacy.

After Julianna Peña submitted Leona in the second round with a rear naked choke, Dana expects a new fight that will raise the fans in the arena.

– I have no idea. Like I said, I think Amanda needs to come in with all her weapons drawn, just like Julianna. If the two of them do what they need to do, we’re going to have an insane fight tomorrow.

This Saturday, the Combat broadcasts “UFC 277” live and exclusively from 19:00 (Brasilia time). O combat.com transmits the “Combat Warming” and the first two fights from 18:30, as well as the SportTV 3 it’s the Combat YouTube. The website follows the event in real time.

UFC 277

July 30, 2022 in Dallas (USA)

MAIN CARD (23:00 GMT):

Bantamweight: Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs Alex Perez

Light Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs Anthony Smith

PRELIMINARY CARD (7 pm, Brasília time):

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs Matt Semelsberger

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs Rafael Alves

Heavyweight: Don’Tale Mayes vs Hamdy Abdelwahab

Lightweight: Drakkar Klose vs Rafa Garcia

Welterweight: Michael Morales vs Adam Fugitt

Bantamweight: Joselyne Edwards vs Ji Yeon Kim

Light Heavyweight: Nicolae Negumereanu vs Ihor Potieria

Welterweight: Orion Cosce vs Mike Mathetha