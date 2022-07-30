THIS scene would be shorter in Doctor Strange 2

One of the stars of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) revealed that a controversial scene would be shorter.

The Marvel movie that was talked about at its release was again approached by actress Xochitl Gomez, in an interview with ScreenRant.

According to Gomez, the scene was short in the original script, but it was expanded upon in reshoots that were requested by Marvel.

Well, it’s really funny because the Illuminati sequel was actually a lot shorter in the original script, and it was actually in the reshoots that the Illuminati got a bigger scene,” she said.

“I was probably one of the only ones that got to see all of the Illuminati coming in every day, and it was a lot of work for the prop crew,” the actress concluded.

More about Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is directed by Sam Raimi, who also worked on the first Spider-Man trilogy. The film has garnered good reviews.

The script is developed by Michael Waldron, known for Rick and Morty and Loki, a Marvel series that was released on Disney+.

The cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is now available on Disney+.