‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Jaimie Alexander appears bloodied in behind-the-scenes footage; Check out!

‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ is finally showing in theaters, and in addition to bringing the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), also has a small participation by Lady Sif (Jaimie Alexander).

Present in the first two films of the hero, Alexander reprized the role in ‘Agents of SHIELD‘ and in an episode of ‘Loki‘.

On your Instagram profile, Alexander shared behind-the-scenes footage dressed in a costume faithful to the comics and with a bloodied face.

“A big hug to the amazing team that brought this look to life.”

In the new movie, she is one of the protective warriors of New Asgard, and we first see her when she sends a video message to Thor (Chris Hemsworth), asking for your help.

When the thunder god rushes to the aid of the Asgardian, he finds her on the battlefield… Without an arm!

She says she suggests being left there to die so she can go to Valhalla, but Thor reminds Sif that she needed to die mid-battle for that to happen, so she is taken to the infirmary and it is there that she remains until the end of the plot.

Later, the warrior is seen training Axl (Kieron L. Dyer), the son of Heimdall (Idris Elba) and who has the same powers as his father and who promises to have great potential in the future of the MCU.

The film features Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: the quest for self-knowledge. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), which seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie King (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magic hammer, Mjolnir, being the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the Butcher of the Gods’ revenge and stop him before it’s too late.

The cast is also made up of Jaime Alexander (Lady Sif), Jeff Goldblum (Grand Master), Christian Bale (Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods) and Russell Crowe (Zeus).

Melissa McCarthy will play the “fake version” of Hela in the Asgard theater troupe, alongside Matt Damon, Luke Hemsworth and Sam Neill.

Michael Giacchino (‘Batman’, ‘Ratatouille’) is responsible for the soundtrack.

