Today’s Achievements Screen (29/07): SBT will show Explosive Encounter

The SBT will show on the Success Screen this Friday (29) the film Explosive Encounter. Released in 2010, the feature starred Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz, Peter Sarsgaard, Maggie Grace, Paul Dano, Marc Blucas, Viola Davis, Jordi Mollà. Achievements Screen goes live right after the Mouse Program.

The film tells the story of June Havens who collides with Roy Miller at the airport, twice, and is pushed onto a later flight. CIA agent John Fitzgerald, believing she works with Roy, puts her back on the plane. While she is in the plane’s bathroom, Roy subdues the passengers and flight crew, agents sent by Fitzgerald, and lands the plane in a cornfield. Drugging the shocked June, he warns that the agents will come after her.

Waking up at home, June prepares for her sister April’s wedding and discovers she wants to sell her father’s 1966 Pontiac GTO tri-power, which June planned to restore as a wedding gift. She is picked up by Fitzgerald and his agents. Roy appears, killing several agents in a roadside chase and rescuing her. She runs off to her ex-boyfriend Rodney, a firefighter, before Roy arrives and pretends to take June hostage, shooting Rodney in the process.

Roy convinces June that she is safer with him and reveals that he has the Zephyr, a perpetual energy battery; he had been assigned to protect his inventor, Simon Feck, until Fitzgerald tried to steal the battery, incriminating Roy. In Brooklyn, June and Roy discover that Feck has gone into hiding, but left Roy a clue that he is in the Alps. They are attacked by henchmen sent by Spanish arms dealer Antonio Quintana. Drugged again, June slips in and out of consciousness as they are captured and then escape to Roy’s isolated island. Taking a call from her sister, June accidentally leads Quintana’s men into hiding. Escaping Quintana’s unmanned aerial assault vehicle in a helicopter, Roy knocks out June to get around his fear of flying.