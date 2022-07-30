Top 10 most read news of the week (23 to 30/07)

Every Friday here on My Favorite Series, you’ll know what was featured this week. What are the most popular topics on the site?

As of today, My Favorite Series will bring, every Friday, the Top 10 of the week, that is, the most read articles on the site. Among the highlights are lists of best films, the Walking Dad series, Pantanal, as well as football and dramas. So, check out the ranking.

The 10 most read of the week

Certainly fans of the series are thrilled with this news. Even a campaign was raised on social media with the hashtag #SalvemManifest. Looks like it worked!

Hello dorameiros on duty. K-dramas are on the rise everywhere and here on the site is no different. By the way, take the opportunity to take a peek at the new series and write down the day of the premiere on the agenda.

Football couldn’t be missed, even because the championships are booming. If you usually follow the site, you must have noticed that here you have all the information about the duels, where to watch, as well as game times. So, stay tuned.

An absolute success, Pantanal has been leveraging Globo’s prime-time audience. So if you couldn’t watch it check out what happened in chapters 103 to 108.

The series is coming to an end, that’s why the topic is so hot. This week, at an AMC panel at San Diego Comic-Con, fans were ecstatic. Audiences not only watched the Season 11 trailer, they also saw Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira announce the new The Walking Dead spin-off. The production will bring back Rick and Michonne to the franchise.

In order to contain the effects of the loss of subscribers, the red giant announced the arrival of a new plan. Scheduled for 2023, the service will be cheaper, but with advertisements. Give the full article.

Since the end of the dispute between Johnny Deep and Amber Heard, this question has been in the air. Fans have even chosen Emilia Clarke as the most perfect name to take on the role. However, so far no official announcement has been made.

It’s zombies are on the rise this week. One of the most successful series of the last decade is waving goodbye to fans.

The most beloved hairy biker in the zombie universe will say goodbye to fans with a different look. Check out how the new look of the eternal Daryl (Norman Reedus).

The 1st among the most read of the week is a top list! Do you like a good action movie? So how about checking out the list we selected. The weekend is here, so take the opportunity to choose which one you will watch.

