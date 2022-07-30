Top messages people HATE replying the most on WhatsApp

From a simple greeting to inopportune questioning, there are some messages that result in discomfort. Put yourself in the other person’s shoes before sending something in the Whatsapp it is essential, however, it does not usually happen often. The distance provided by the digital sometimes causes these hasty and unempathetic attitudes.

Internet tools, mainly aimed at communication, conveyed the feeling that everyone is available at all times. This detachment also reflects the opportunity to say what you want, instantly. Therefore, understanding what people want to avoid helps to reflect on the different forms of contact in the online environment.

Discover the most inconvenient messages sent on WhatsApp



good morning images

The subject of jokes, these good morning images are sometimes used to show interest or care for people. However, they can be uncomfortable due to the exaggerated appearance, especially in groups with work professionals.



Large flow of messages

Even if it’s with a person you’re close to, be careful with several messages in a row. Depending on the case, it can generate concern for nothing, so if it’s not urgent, avoid writing large texts. If you need to detail something, put it in topics in the same box or forward an audio.

Too many stickers

The stickers are certainly a lot of fun and can convey feelings, but with certain contacts, caution is needed. Many icons can tire the eye, due to visual pollution.

You’re online but you don’t answer me

Charging a person is inelegant, especially since messages can result in unexpected reactions. Nobody knows what tone you used when writing this, so avoid writing something like this. In emergencies, opt for a ”please, I need to speak to you as soon as possible” call or notice.

scoldings of a boss

Again, care is a requirement of communication, so when dealing with serious and relevant matters, try to open a video call or arrange a meeting in person. Remember to show how the person can improve.



long audios

Giant audios end up tiring, even with the option to increase the speed, a little attention is needed. As mentioned, know which tool to use in each situation and on sensitive topics, prefer a video call or face-to-face meeting.

