TudoGames: 10 games with local multiplayer to gather family and friends!

In the 90s, with the popularization of video games, the local multiplayer mode became something more and more frequent in games. You must have good memories gathering friends or even cousins ​​in crazy games in classics like 007 GoldenEye on Nintendo 64, NBA Jam: Tournament Edition and Battletoads in Battlemaniacs on Super Nintendo. However, with the advances in technology and the presence of online modes, local multiplayer was being left aside and today there are few titles that count on it. After all, you and your friend can play together from your own homes, even if you live in different countries, all you need is an internet connection.

















Fortunately, many developers understand the importance of giving players an option to gather their friends and family for matches on the living room couch. Of course, playing online can be extremely fun, but having the presence of loved ones to play in the same environment as you makes for unforgettable moments.

TudoCelular has listed 10 games of different genres that support between 2 and 6 players that are not that old and can be played on current generation consoles, so you won’t have difficulties finding them in your console’s digital stores. In addition, most of them can be obtained for less than R$100 and will yield dozens of hours of fun. If you think that a game was left out of the list or you have already played one of those mentioned, leave your comment and suggestion for future lists at the end of the article!

10 Resident Evil 6

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Nintendo Switch and PC Number of players: two Release date of: 10/02/2012 It is undeniable that Resident Evil 6 is not a masterpiece in the narrative aspect, but one thing is for sure: the game manages to be an action adventure with elements of extremely fun horror. If you think of it as an action B-movie that you watch to get scared and laugh, it’s not the disaster that fans paint it. The fun is doubled by bringing a friend, as all campaigns can be played from start to finish in co-op. With lots of action, zombies and other grotesque creatures, Resident Evil 6 may not be the most beloved of the saga, but it is certainly the best option to play together.

9 A Way Out

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC Number of players: two Release date of: 03/23/2018 This unique adventure requires 2 players to band together in a prison with a single objective: to find a way out of it. If the acclaimed movie “The Shawshank Redemption” had a game, this would be a perfect adaptation. What makes the action adventure so unique is how it combines co-op mechanics with intense, cinematic moments and gripping storytelling that will delight gamers of all ages. In the plot, Leo and Vincent form an alliance to conquer the long-awaited freedom in the midst of unpredictable challenges and situations.

8 WMD Worms

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Number of players: 6 Release date of: 08/23/2016 The new chapter of the traditional franchise brings teams of worms with state-of-the-art weaponry and other madness, like the Holy Hand Grenade and the Concrete Gorilla, for a battle to the death. With small tactical doses, you’ll need to choose the correct item from the arsenal and calculate your move to dispatch as many opponents as possible. With accessible gameplay, lots of laughs, inevitable accidents caused by friendly fire, Worms WMD is one of the most fun options on the list to gather friends or family for games full of emotion, even if people have no gaming experience.

7 Ghosts N’ Goblins: Resurrection

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Maximum number of players: two Release date of: 02/25/2021 Rising from the dead, the classic platform franchise brings a new chapter full of fun and many challenges that can be faced with a friend. Brave Sir Arthur must embark on a new adventure to face zombies, ogres and various demons. From now on, the hero has the help of three spirits that offer abilities such as a shield or a temporary platform. Combining these skills with a partner to beat levels and various monsters is a memorable and addictive experience.

6 Rayman Legends

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Maximum number of players: 4 Release date of: 09/03/2013 If you’re a fan of platform games and looking for a fun adventure to play with friends, Rayman Legends might be the title you’ve been waiting for. Each level is impeccably constructed, its humor is sharp and the characters have well-made and vivid animations, in addition to the beautiful art direction. Another positive point is its musical stages, which will yield good laughs and countless attempts to get a perfect score. The possibility of bringing together 4 players makes everything even more exciting and a good reason to gather family or friends to experience the adventure.

5 Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Maximum number of players: 4 Release date of: 11/10/2020 Do you enjoy cooking shows like MasterChef or just enjoy venturing into the kitchen? So, Overcooked! All You Can Eat is the adventure you’ve been waiting for! It is a collection of the original game and Overcooked 2 remastered with new content, yielding more than 200 different challenges. You’ll need to team up with your friends to cook dishes and serve hordes of hungry, eccentric customers. It may seem easy, but Overcooked is extremely frantic, hilarious and requires a lot of coordination to achieve its goals and not set the kitchen on fire (literally!).

4 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Maximum number of players: two Release date of: 05/04/2022 Star Wars is considered one of the biggest entertainment franchises, going far beyond the movies and yielding comics, series and even games. The partnership between the saga and the LEGO brand has brought together a title that brings together the nine main films of the saga in a single unforgettable adventure. The extremely varied gameplay, genius jokes and maps full of hidden secrets make the experience fun and addictive. Additionally, a second player can join at any time to experience any level. The title also shows all the unique ability of the LEGO series games to win the hearts of children, teenagers and adults.

3 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Maximum number of players: 6 Release date of: 06/16/2022 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is the latest adventure from the ninja turtles and brings Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, Donatello, April O’Neil and Casey Jones on an action-packed adventure to take down the fearsome Shredder and his horde of Clan enemies. of the foot. Players must work as a team to survive, and each character has a unique skill set, complete with insane combos, stylish co-op moves, and hilarious mechanics, like greeting teammates to regain health, in challenging combat against classic Turtle enemies.

2 Cuphead

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC Maximum number of players: two Release date of: September 29, 2017 Imagine if you could go back to the 1930s, to the era of early cartoons. Now, put in good doses of difficulty, humor and extremely addictive gameplay. This is Cuphead, one of the best games of 2017 and initially released only on Xbox and PC, the title was so successful that it also came to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. In addition to the amazing visuals, Cuphead brings an extremely fun bullet hell experience against crazy and absurd bosses, enemy hordes and lots of laughs with the duo Xicrinho and Caneco trying to escape a crazy deal with Satan.

1 It Takes Two

Platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC Maximum number of players: two Release date of: 03/26/2021 Set against a background of a couple in the midst of their divorce, It Takes Two can be considered a love letter to co-op gaming. The 2021 Game of the Year award winner at The Game Awards brings May and Cody transformed into dolls in search of their daughter Rose. Each level is meticulously constructed with a set of mechanics that encourage teamwork, as well as several puzzles that will take the saying “two heads are better than one” to heart. It is worth mentioning that the title was totally designed to be played with another player and does so in an exquisite and unforgettable way.

