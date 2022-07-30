UFC 277: Amanda Nunes attempts rare feat in rematch after loss to Julianna Peña | combat

By looking at the numbers you can focus on the good or the bad. Amanda Nunes has numbers that favor her before UFC 277 and others not so much. Starting with the “bad news”, among all the immediate rematches of the UFC with belts at stake, only two out of ten fighters managed to return the previous defeat in the second fight, as is the case of the Brazilian who is trying this Saturday to regain the bantamweight belt ( up to 61.2kg) against champion Julianna Peña. But the “good news” is that in bookmakers, which give a good thermometer than most expect, the Lioness has 70% favoritism before the duel in Dallas.

+ UFC 277: Julianna Peña is last to weigh in, but confirms title fight with Amanda Nunes

+ UFC 277: Amanda Nunes warns: “I want to touch my belt again”

1 of 6 Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes rematch in the main event of UFC 277 — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC Julianna Peña and Amanda Nunes rematch in the main event of UFC 277 — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

In the case of immediate historic rematches in title fights, only Randy Couture – against Vitor Belfort at UFC 49, in 2004 – and Deiveson Figueiredo – against Brandon Moreno at UFC 270, this year – achieved the feat that Amanda Nunes is also looking for. The Brazilian was submitted by Peña in the second round at UFC 269, in December 2021.

– I think the challenge is that she’s confident as hell! And that’s what makes me dangerous, it’s my opponent’s confidence. When she exposes herself a lot, that’s where I can find the openings to knock out, submit, to grow in the fight. She really comes with a lot of gas, she’s a tough athlete, and she has my belt, she won it for me, it’s indisputable. But she knows I really wasn’t 100% in that fight, she knows I didn’t have a good camp, she knows I had injuries. She knows I would be easier prey and then it happened. I lost my belt and now we’re here to redeem it and keep making history, keep taking my legacy forward, keep putting Brazil’s name at the top as well. I miss the belt, I want it back – said the fighter to the Combat. She has 21 wins and only five losses in her career.

2 of 6 Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña led the reality show TUF 30 after the first fight — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña led the reality show TUF 30 after the first fight — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

But if the feat of winning in the rematch was for few in immediate disputes for the title, in bookmakers the Brazilian is still the guess of the majority. Julianna Peña, as in the first meeting, arrives for this Saturday’s UFC 277 as an underdog. she spoke to Combat of the dream he lived at UFC 269, but he remembers that today what matters is to show that nothing was a fluke or a stroke of luck.

– It was a fantastic moment for me. It was like a dream. She patted (in desistance) on the tarp, didn’t pat me, so I didn’t even feel like she had hit or something like that had happened. But what made me feel good was that I did my job and completed the mission. I’ve rewatched the fight many times and it’s something I’ll carry with me all my life. But I didn’t finish there and I’m not happy that I won, because I knew it would happen (the rematch). What will really satisfy me will be winning this Saturday.

Interim fly title in play

UFC 277 will have in the co-main event another title fight, but on an interim basis, which is also a rematch. The champion of the under-56.2kg division, Deiveson Figueiredo, with a hand injury, shouldn’t fight until the end of the year, and so Ultimate decided to put a confrontation between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France for the interim title. The Brazilian is confirmed to be in the front row at the arena in Dallas this Saturday.

– The moment Dana White puts the belt around my waist, I’ll feel like the real world champion. I’m doing everything right, making the decisions that need to be made, the sacrifice, eating right, and that’s why I’ll feel like the world champion. I don’t know how I’m going to win the fight, but I’m going to show the world what I can do, because I can finish the fight on the ground or standing. The only certainty is that I’ll eat pizza on the belt as if the belt were a dish – he started in conversation with the Combat the Mexican, who was once a linear champion by beating Deiveson in the second fight of the trilogy. He also won his first duel with Kara-France in 2019.

3 of 6 Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France fight for the interim UFC flyweight belt — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France fight for the interim UFC flyweight belt — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

+ Moreno celebrates fight with Kara-France for the UFC title: “It’s great to have a new face at the front”

+ Kara-France minimizes pressure from Mexicans in the fight with Moreno at UFC 277: “It’s where I grow up”

The New Zealander was keen to point out that he arrives for this important appointment as a much more evolved fighter than when he lost to Moreno three years ago.

– The guy who fought Brandon in 2019 is not the same guy who will fight this Saturday. Now I’m a father, a husband, I have more responsibilities, more pressure. And that’s welcome. And all this brought me more experience, my level went up in everything, in my technique, my mentality. I believe I’m going to be a world champion, and every day I get up I do my best, I become the best version of myself. If I’m at home, I become a better father, a better husband, and when I’m at the gym, the best athlete and the best fighter. That’s why you’re seeing me succeed in the Octagon right now. It’s all a matter of time and this is my time – completes Kara-France Combat.

Brazilian squad in action

UFC 277 will have more Brazilian Squad in Dallas besides Amanda Nunes. In flyweight, the number 4 in the Alexandre Pantoja ranking faces the American Alex Perez, number 6 in the category. The winner lives the expectation of fighting for the belt, since it is not yet known if Deiveson will really be back in the cage by the end of the year.

4 of 6 Alexandre Pantoja and Alex Perez have another fly fight at UFC 277 — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC Alexandre Pantoja and Alex Perez have another fly fight at UFC 277 — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

+ UFC 277: Pantoja says victory against Perez entitles him to the title

Lightweight Rafael Alves is the other member of the squad selected. He fights on the preliminary card with American veteran Drew Dober. The fighter from Pará is coming off a victory against Marc Diakiese, when he recovered from the defeat in the previous fight in his UFC debut.

5 of 6 Drew Dober and Rafael Alves clash at lightweight — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC Drew Dober and Rafael Alves clash at lightweight — Photo: Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC

This Saturday, the Combat broadcasts “UFC 277” live and exclusively from 19:00 (Brasilia time). O combat.com transmits the “Combat Warming” and the first two fights from 18:30, as well as the SportTV 3 it’s the Combat YouTube. The website follows the event in real time.

UFC 277

July 30, 2022 in Dallas (USA)

MAIN CARD (23:00 GMT):

Bantamweight: Julianna Pena vs Amanda Nunes

Flyweight: Brandon Moreno vs Kai Kara-France

Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis vs Sergei Pavlovich

Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs Alex Perez

Light Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs Anthony Smith

PRELIMINARY CARD (7 pm, Brasília time):

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs Matt Semelsberger

Lightweight: Drew Dober vs Rafael Alves

Heavyweight: Don’Tale Mayes vs Hamdy Abdelwahab

Lightweight: Drakkar Klose vs Rafa Garcia

Welterweight: Michael Morales vs Adam Fugitt

Bantamweight: Joselyne Edwards vs Ji Yeon Kim

Light Heavyweight: Nicolae Negumereanu vs Ihor Potieria

Welterweight: Orion Cosce vs Mike Mathetha