US Claims Over 75,000 Russian Soldiers Killed or Wounded in Ukraine

US officials say more than 75,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded since the war in Ukraine began in February this year.

According to information from the newspaper ‘The Daily Telegraph’, more than half of the Russian troops sent to the neighboring country were killed in combat.

Last week, the CIA director had estimated that 60,000 soldiers had died, but the real number is believed to be closer to 80,000.

The count contrasts with that of the Kremlin, which claims that 56,000 fighters were killed or wounded in the five months of military conflict.

Elissa Slotkin, who is a member of the US House of Representatives and who attended a secret meeting of the US government – told CNN: “We were told that more than 75 Russians were killed or wounded, which is a huge number.”

Vladimir Putin, in turn, declared, through his spokesman Dmitry Peskov, that the estimate was false and that it was just press reports, not conclusions of the US government.

Admiral Tony Radakin, who is in command of British troops, recently claimed that Vladimir Putin’s plan to take Ukraine in a matter of weeks had “failed spectacularly”.

“They are absolutely clear about their intention to take back all their territory from Ukraine. They see a Russia in a difficult situation, a Russia that, by our estimates, has lost more than 30% of its effectiveness in ground combat.”