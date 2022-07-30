Vicente Nunes – Correspondent

posted on 07/30/2022 12:32 / updated on 07/30/2022 12:41



Videos show behind the scenes of the recordings of Fast and Furious 10 in Portugal – (credit: Vicente Nunes/CB/DA Press)

Lisbon — Helicopters, car and boat chases, gunfire, lots of shouting, punches and kicks, police sirens. The streets of Almada, on the south bank of Lisbon, were transformed into sets for the recordings of Fast and Furious 10, a new episode of one of the longest-running and most profitable sagas in cinema. O Mail witnessed some of the scenes, despite all the restrictions imposed by security to prevent leaks of footage from the film on the internet.

Since this Saturday morning (07/30), hundreds of members of the film’s technical team arrived in Almada for adrenaline-fueled scenes. First, there were recordings on the Tagus River, a breathtaking boat chase. Then attention turned to the streets. The Portuguese city has many alleys, with abandoned houses, graffitied walls and very old buildings. There is also a deactivated port and the 25 de Abril Bridge in the background, creating a very exciting atmosphere.

The film, with Vin Diesel, is scheduled for release on May 19, 2023 in the United States. The cast also includes Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Michele Rodrigues, Brie Larson and Portuguese actors Daniela Melchior and Joaquim de Almeida, who will play a villain.

















The recordings in Portugal began in early July and went through several parts of the country, such as Viseu, Vila Real and Lisbon. In Almada, there will be four days of filming between the Boca do Vento elevator, one of the most visited spots in the city, and the entrance to Quinta da Arealva, crossing the Olho de Boi. The prefecture released an official statement warning the population about the inconvenience caused by the recordings.

In total, the film’s technical team has around 600 Portuguese and foreign professionals. The estimated budget for the film is over US$ 300 million (R$ 1.6 billion). The direction of Fast and Furious 10, which received financial incentives from the Portuguese government, is in charge of Frenchman Louis Leterrier, responsible, among others, for Masters of Illusion and the Incredible Hulk.



