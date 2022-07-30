Waking up at 6:44 am can guarantee a good mood all day. Understand the formula!

posted on 7/29/2022 11:53 AM / updated on 7/29/2022 11:55 AM



(credit: Freepik/Dragana_Gordic)

Waking up in a good mood is one of the best ways to make the most of the day and be able to do all of your daily activities efficiently and productively. Finding that ideal routine to spend the day in a good mood is not simple, but according to a British researcher and mathematician, it is possible to have a perfect morning formula to stay out of a bad mood.

The mathematical formula developed by Anne-Marie Imafidon was created after a study involving 2,000 UK adults found that the perfect time to get up is at 6:44 am.

However, the routine goes beyond waking up. According to Anne-Marie, you have to stay in bed until 7:12, giving yourself time to stretch. Next, the ideal is to do 21 minutes of exercise, spend 10 minutes in the shower and have an 18-minute breakfast.

Despite this, the researcher guarantees that even following the routine, the ideal is to maintain eight hours of sleep every night, but she believes that the schedules for each activity can be adapted depending on each person’s routine.

“Not everyone has the same routine, but a combination of different elements must be key to ‘getting out of bed on the right side’ – especially after so many of us admit to regularly waking up in a bad mood,” she points out.





Bad mood is common throughout the week

According to Anne-Marie, the computed data show that 29% of adults start the day in a bad mood, on average. It also showed that 36% of participants believed they were stuck in a morning routine.

The data also show that 25% of people are tired a good part of the morning. However, for 28%, not having a good meal at the beginning of the day guarantees a bad mood.

Check out the full formula below:





understanding the formula