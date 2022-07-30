Watch in real time the tracking of the Chinese rocket that could fall in the center-west of Brazil

The YouTube channel Galeria do Meteorito is broadcasting in real time the route of the Chinese rocket that could fall in the center-west of Brazil this Sunday (31).

This is the Long March 5B (CZ-5B) spacecraft, used by China to take the second module of its space station into space. Despite the situation, the Chinese government guarantees that the rocket’s re-entry poses little risk, as it should fall into the sea.

According to the Aerospace Corporation at the Center for Studies on Orbital Debris, the forecast is that the rocket’s remains will enter the Earth’s atmosphere this Sunday (31), between 4:34 am (Brasilia time) and 7 pm.

Researchers say it’s too early to determine how much space junk could have a significant impact. New forecast indicates that southeastern and central-western Brazil are on the rocket’s route.

Despite official statements, experts warn that there is a possibility that debris could fall into a populated area, just as it did in 2020 and damaged property in Côte d’Ivoire.

In 2021, something similar happened. At the time, the remains of a rocket of the same model also fell uncontrollably to Earth. On that occasion, the wreckage was seen in Brazil, but fell in another country.

Check out the live tracking: