What is Olivia Colman’s role in the new Marvel series?

Secret Invasion is one of the most anticipated projects in the MCU, promising to bring a great story with a star-studded cast. After the new series logo and premiere forecast were announced at San Diego Comic-Con, new rumors and information began to circulate around the internet. Now, The Illuminerdi website suggests that Olivia Colman (The Crown, heartstopper) will play a rather unexpected character in the comics.

In the comics, Secret Invasion was the name of the mega-event published by Marvel between 2008 and 2009. In the story we discover that several Earth heroes were Skrulls in disguisewho waited until the moment to announce their great invasion and try to conquer the planet.

Since Colman was cast in the series, many people have speculated what the role of the great actress will be. Taking into account the Secret Invasion in the comics, many people theorized that it would be the Queen Verankeleader of the Skrull who tried to take over Earth.

The Illuminerdi, which has become famous for its rumors that prove to be true, claims that Colman will live Falswrothalso known as the British hero Union Jack. Although details are lacking on which incarnation of the character we will see in the series, it is interesting to note that, in the comics, there has never been a woman who assumes this nickname.

Created by Roy Thomas and Frank Robbins, James Montgomery Falsworththe first Union Jack, appeared in comics in July 1976. The character was, in many ways, a british captain americahaving fought alongside the Invaders and other heroes in World War I.

Brian Montgomery Falsworth, the second Union Jack, appeared the following year, in July 1977, being an excellent fighter and the owner of a weapon that shot beams of light. He eventually gained powers after an experiment that tried to recreate the Super Soldier Serum, but died in a car accident.

Finally, Joseph Chapmana friend of James Falsworth’s grandson, took up the mantle of the Union Jack, first appearing in 1980. The character also joined the Invaders and continued the hero’s legacy.

Technically we’ve already seen James Falsworth in the MCU, being played by JJ Feild in the film Captain America: The First Avenger. In the plot, he is a member of the team led by Steve Rogers during the war against the Red skull. It remains to be seen whether Olivia Colman’s character will be connected to this plot in any way.

Kyle Bradstreetin Mr. robotis responsible for the script of the series Secret Invasion. In addition to Colman, the cast of the series has Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami) and Emilia Clarke (game of Thrones). Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn will return as Nick Fury and Talos. During the SDCC, it was confirmed that Don CheadleO War machinewill also be in the series.

Secret Invasion is expected to arrive at Disney+ in 2023.

