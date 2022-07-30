What to expect from the Motorola Razr 2022

Motorola will hold a special event next Tuesday (2) to present its newest foldable smartphone. O Razr 2022 is expected as one of the main competitors of the future Galaxy Z Flip 4 from Samsung, betting on renewed look, powerful specifications, new external screen and bigger battery to attract users.

After a long hiatus since the launch of the Razr 5G in September 2020, the new model has already had its design confirmed in an official teaser, showing off a reflective glass finish, dual rear camera and horizontal-hinged flip format.

A GIF shared by well-known informant Evan Blass also shows the Razr 2022 in operation, reinforcing the existence of the side biometric reader for authentication, a relatively thick-edged screen when compared to other models in the category, such as the Galaxy Z Flip 3, in addition to the external panel. for quick access to notifications.

Narrowed image shows Razr 2022 in action (Image: Playback/Evan Blass)

Another highlight of this new generation will be the presence of more differentials for the external display, which thanks to its larger size will allow users to perform more tasks, including playing games.

We expect Motorola to keep features that already exist in current models, such as making calls, taking pictures, reading and responding to notifications, controlling music and much more without having to open the device.

Motorola Razr 2022 will bet on high performance

Teasers confirm details such as the external screen, dual camera and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip in Motorola’s 2022 foldable (Image: Handout/Motorola)

Motorola has confirmed that the Razr 2022 will be the first foldable smartphone of the year equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, an updated version of the 8 Gen 1 offering more performance and lower power consumption. The use of the premium processor is a big improvement over previous models that bet on intermediate chips.

Leaks indicate that the device will have a 6.7-inch internal screen with OLED technology, Full HD resolution and support for a 120 Hz refresh rate. The external screen should bet on a size close to 3 inches.

Regarding the cameras, the smartphone will have two rear lenses with a 50 MP main sensor and an ultrawide lens with 13 MP. The front camera, positioned in a circular notch centered on top of the display, will be 32 MP.

The new battery should offer a capacity of 3,500 mAh, enough to last longer than previous editions of the Razr line, but still below the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which should have 3,700 mAh.

Announcement takes place first in China

New generation will feature major improvements over the first model (above) launched in 2019 (Image: Handout/Motorola)

Motorola has confirmed that the announcement of the Razr 2022 takes place on August 2, with an early launch in China. The availability of the device in the international market is still unknown.

The price of the smartphone is also uncertain, but it is worth remembering that the Razr 5G was launched in the United States in 2020 for US$ 1,399 (about R$ 7,300 in conversion), while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 was launched in 2021 for US$ 999. .

In Brazil, the Samsung model debuted for R$6,999, while the Razr 5G was not officially launched in the country.