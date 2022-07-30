What’s the best ketchup in the supermarket? – taste

Be like a perfect match French friesor as an extra touch to the BurgerO hot dog or the hot mix, the fact is that the ketchup it’s in all. The tomato sauce, spices, vinegar, salt and sugar is also a wild card in the kitchen. It can be used as an ingredient in stroganoff (in the Brazilian version, of course), it is the base for barbecue sauce, in addition to giving a boost to the classic French steak tartare.

Regardless of the use of ketchup, the fact is that the sauce needs to meet some requirements to be considered of quality. “It has to have a balance between sweetness and acidity, in addition to having a touch of salinity”, defines chef Paulo Yoller, from hamburger Meats, in São Paulo. With these characteristics in mind, he developed – in partnership with Hela Spice – a tomato-based ketchup, spices and a touch of caramel, which is served exclusively in his cafeteria.

‘Paladar’ blindly tested ten brands of ketchup. Photo: Alex Silva/Estadão

Who also makes their own ketchup, as well as practically all the ingredients that make up his hot dogs, is chef Alexandre Park, who runs PoPa Artesanal Hot Dog, in São Paulo. Although the sauce gets an oriental touch, with rice vinegar and mirin sake, there’s no exaggeration in the flavor. “For me, ketchup has to be as neutral as possible. After all, the protagonists of the hot dog are the bread and the sausage,” he explains.

As it is an ingredient that is so present in our daily lives, there is no lack of options on supermarket shelves. In order to find out which is the best, the taste organized a tasting with ten brands. In the shopping cart, only the traditional versions, which cost between R$ 7.89 and R$ 24.80.

To face this mission, we gathered a team of judges, composed by chefs Yoller and Park; the professor of the gastronomy course at Universidade Anhembi Morumbi Aline Guedes; and the chefs Giovanna Perrone, from the Casa Rios restaurant and the Zoe Sandwich Shop cafeteria, and Júlia Tricate, from the De Segunda restaurant.

How the test was done

Each of the members of the jury received a delivery with the ketchup samples identified only by numbers, that is, without being able to identify the brands. Along with the sauces, the judges also received potato chips seasoned with sea salt from the English brand Tyrrells. The objective was to point out which of the catchups would give the best “match” with the potato.

Jurors received the uncharacterized samples at home. Photo: Alex Silva/Estadão

The ketchups were evaluated based on criteria such as appearance, texture, aroma and flavor. And the sauce that received the best score was that of the Qualitá brand, produced by Predilecta for Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA). But he was just one point ahead of second place, the American brand French’s. The bronze went to Heinz. Check out the reviews below:

1st Qualita

(R$ 10.29; 400g at Extra)

Produced by Predilecta, the ketchup brand belonging to Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA) won a gold medal in the blind tasting. Made with tomato pulp, sugar, vinegar and salt, it is the only one in the selection to contain pectin, which is widely used in the production of jellies to give it consistency. With a creamy texture and intense shine, it has a darker reddish color. Another plus point is the taste. “This one has good acidity and a lot of tomato taste”, praises one of the judges.

Ketchup Qualita. Photo: Alex Silva/Estadão

2nd French’s

(R$24.80; 567g at Casa Santa Luzia)

With only one point difference from the first place, the ketchup produced in the United States won a silver medal in the blind test. In addition to the classic ingredients, such as tomato concentrate, sugar, vinegar and salt, the brand’s sauce also has onion powder. According to the packaging, the product has natural aromas and flavors. Bright reddish in color, it has shine and creamy texture. In the mouth, it presents an extra tone of acidity and notes of caramel. “You can feel a slight touch of spice”, comments one of the judges.

French’s Ketchup. Photo: Alex Silva/Estadão

3rd Heinz

(R$ 12.99; 397g in Extra)

Produced in Brazil, the North American brand ketchup takes only six ingredients: tomato, sugar, vinegar, salt, onion and natural aroma – not specified in the formulation. With a creamy texture and intense shine, it has a more vivid reddish color. In terms of taste, what stands out is the tomato flavor. Although it has just the right amount of acidity and sweetness, it lacks complexity. “The taste is what I expect from a ketchup, but it doesn’t go beyond that”, observes one of the members of the jury.

Ketchup Heinz. Photo: Alex Silva/Estadão

4th Budweiser

(R$18.90; 400g at St. Marche)

Developed by Blue Hops, the traditional ketchup of the beer brand combines malt and hops, in addition to tomato and spices in the formulation. With a more rustic texture, typical of artisanal products, the sauce has a darker reddish color. As for the flavor, the tomato stands out, but it has an extra acidity tone. “It lacks complexity”, evaluates one of the jurors. However, this divided opinion. “I found this one very tasty. One of my favorites”, comments another judge.

Budweiser Ketchup. Photo: Alex Silva/Estadão

5th Mutti

(R$ 20.83; 340g at Empório Daruma)

Produced in Parma, Italy, it is the only one that comes in a glass bottle. In addition to having no preservatives or thickeners, 2.2 kilos of fresh tomatoes are used to produce one kilo of ketchup, according to package information. Made with Italian tomatoes, it has a vibrant reddish color, as well as shine and creaminess. In the mouth, what predominates is the flavor of the tomato and has an overtone of sweetness. “It’s more like a tomato sauce than a ketchup”, comments one of the judges.

Ketchup Mutti. Photo: Alex Silva/Estadão

6th Hellmann’s

(R$ 10.49; 380g at Pão de Açúcar)

Although it is best known for mayonnaise, the brand owned by Unilever also has a line of ketchups. The traditional version is made with classic ingredients, in addition to xanthan gum, citric acid and other difficult-to-name components such as carboxymethyl cellulose. With intense shine and bright red coloring, appearance is the highlight. “Despite the creamy consistency, the texture is a bit gelatinous,” notes a member of the jury. With an extra sweetness, salt and acidity tone, it could have more tomato flavor.

Hellman’s Ketchup. Photo: Alex Silva/Estadão

7th Strumpf

(R$ 20.49; 210g at Pão de Açúcar)

As the label itself says, the brand’s traditional ketchup is rustic, that is, more chunky than other products of the genre. In addition to tomato, vinegar, salt and spices, the sauce also has brown sugar in the formulation. With a slightly more liquid texture, it is slightly opaque and has a more brown color. “It looks more artisanal”, points out one of the judges. In the mouth, what predominates are the spices, which cover up the tomato flavor, but could have more sweetness and saltiness.

Ketchup Strumpf. Photo: Alex Silva/Estadão

8th Grape

(R$7.89; 400g at St. Marche)

It is based on tomato, sugar, vinegar, salt, in addition to thickeners, preservatives and flavorings. With a slightly gelatinous texture, ketchup has a reddish and slightly opaque color, in addition to a more liquid texture. As for the taste, it has little acidity and is sweeter than necessary. “What stands out is the flavor of the caramel, not the tomato”, comments one of the judges.

Ketchup Cepera. Photo: Alex Silva/Estadão

9th Awkward

(R$ 10.29; 370g in Extra)

The brand, which is part of the Unilever umbrella, is based on tomato, vinegar, sugar and salt, as well as sodium carboxymethyl cellulose, xanthan gum, ascorbic acid and so on. With an orange color and a lot of shine, it has a slightly gelatinous texture. In the mouth, you can feel an extra tone of salt, sugar and vinegar. And you can barely taste the tomato. “For sure, this one is industrialized. You can feel the presence of emulsifier and stabilizer”, comments one of the jurors.

Arisk Ketchup. Photo: Alex Silva/Estadão

10th Hemmer

(R$ 8.69; 320g at Pão de Açúcar)

Based in Blumenau (SC), the company specializing in sauces and preserves has traditional ketchup in its portfolio. Made with tomato pulp, sugar, vinegar, salt and spices, the formulation still contains preservatives, acidulants and thickeners. But what stands out on the label is that the first ingredient mentioned is water, which reflects on the texture of the sauce, the most liquid in the test. “The tomato aroma could be more present”, points out one of the members of the jury. With a more neutral flavor and no spicy notes, it has little salt and sweetness.

Ketchup Hemmer. Photo: Alex Silva/Estadão

Meet the judges

Alexandre Park, @popaartesanal

After nearly two decades of working in business law, Park dropped everything to dedicate himself to his true passion: cooking. A graduate in gastronomy, he worked in restaurants such as Kinoshita, DOM and Mani. For three years, he toured the United States and Canada researching hot dog styles. All this research resulted in PoPa Artesanal Hot Dog, a snack bar specializing in the sandwich that works on Oscar Freire Street.

Aline Guedes, @chefalineguedes

Master in Hospitality and wine specialist, he has worked with chefs such as Alex Atala and Bel Coelho. And abroad, he spent a season as a sous-chef at a hotel in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. Former reality show contestant Master of Flavor (Rede Globo), is currently a professor of gastronomy at Universidade Anhembi Morumbi.

Giovanna Perrone, @gi.perrone

Born in Santos (SP), Giovanna came to São Paulo to study gastronomy. And, in São Paulo, she opened Rios in the company of her boyfriend, chef Rodrigo Aguiar. Winner of the Nespresso Gastronomy Talents contest, which brought her the opportunity to work in the French chef’s restaurants Alain Ducasseshe was champion of the first season of the reality show Top Chef Brazil (Record TV). He currently runs Casa Rios with Aguiar, in addition to the Zoe Sandwich Shop.

Chef Giovanna Perrone tasting ketchups blindly. Photo: Taba Benedicto/Estadão

Julia Tricate, @jutricate

Graduated in gastronomy, Júlia began her career with the chef Rodrigo Oliveira at the restaurant calf’s foot jelly. With stints at Fundação Alicia, by the legendary chef Ferran Adrianin Barcelona, ​​Spain, and for the restaurant Noma, in Copenhagen, Denmark, she won the reality show The Taste Brasil (GNT). And, in the company of her husband, chef Gabriel Coelho, she runs the restaurant De Segunda. Soon, they will open Botequim De Primeira, in Vila Madalena.

Paulo Yoller, @pauloyoller

With a degree in gastronomy, Yoller visited restaurants such as Fasano and La Tambouille, but it was in a butcher shop that he discovered his passion for meat. After visiting the kitchen at Butcher’s Market, in 2012, he opened his own hamburger shop, Meats, which is still operating on a corner on Rua dos Pinheiros. He recently won the reality show Cook Island – Island of Flavor (GNT).

Which ketchup goes best with potato chips?

In addition to evaluating the ketchups, the jury was given the task of choosing which of the brands gives the best “match” with potato chips. However, there was no consensus among them – on the contrary. Each chose a different brand.

While one member of the jury preferred French’s, which took the silver medal because of its acidity and sweetness, another judge chose Budweiser’s as the best option because of its accentuated sweetness, which contrasted well with the saltiness of the potatoes.

Another judge pointed out the best combination in the blind test with Heinz ketchup, which came in third in the tasting, thanks to its balance between sweetness, acidity and salt. Already a member of the jury preferred the Strumpf, on account of the spice notes. Another preferred the Italian Mutti, because of its flavor and texture.