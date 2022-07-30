WhatsApp will reveal news of messengers through chatbox

WhatsApp is a messenger that is always being updated, which means that the app frequently gains new features and functions. The novelty this time is that, according to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will now inform users about these news through an automated account, or also known as a chatbox.

This means that whenever the messenger gains new functions or improvements, the chatbox will send a message to the user, so that everyone is aware of what is new in the application.

WhatsApp chatbox will reveal the app’s news

Nowadays these new functions and features of WhatsApp are announced through the official accounts of the messenger on social networks, but they end up not reaching many users. That’s because not everyone follows the WhatsApp account on Twitter or Instagram, for example, so it ends up being overlooked.

Other ways to find out what’s new are through articles from sites like hardware.com, or simply noticing the differences when they appear after each update. So, so that more users are aware of the improvements that come with each app update, the company decided that the best way out was to create a specific automated account for this.

In addition to keeping everyone more informed, this alternative will also encourage users to update their apps more often, as with the arrival of improvements they end up getting more excited to do so. The chatbox will inform you about news such as functions that are already available in updates, privacy improvements, new tools, among other things.

It is worth remembering that WhatsApp’s main competitor in the world of mobile messengers, Telegram, has been using this strategy for some time. There, they send out little reports with humorous writing reporting improvements from updates, and it seems to work as it’s been going on for years.

Anyone who wants can stay out of the news.

Not everyone likes to receive chatbox messages, regardless of the content, so WhatsApp will also give the user the option to block this official communication. It’s also important to note that it will be a read-only chat, so you can’t send messages to the bot.

According to WABetaInfo, this chatbox addition is still in the development stage, so it’s not yet available even to those participating in the beta testing version of the app. This means that it is not yet known when the chatbox will actually start to be available to everyone, but we will keep an eye out for more details.

