Where’s the security? Apple systems may have been hijacked by Russian carrier

According to MacMagazine’s report, Apple’s systems were hijacked by Russian operator Rostelecom on July 26 at 21:25 UTC (18:25 if we convert to Brasilia time). From this time onwards, the operator announced a route used by Apple’s systems until 09:39 UTC the following day, that is, around 12:00. This type of practice is known as kidnapping. Border Gateway Protocolwhich allows you to change the network relationship protocol route, directing users to the carrier’s network instead of Apple’s services.

According to MANRS, Apple acted by correcting the direction of the traffic hijacked by Rostelecom, so the situation was normalized after the quoted time. Apple has not commented on the case, but the AppleInsider portal says that no flaws were detected in the company’s security solutions and no complaints from users.

In this way, the mystery about the incorrect routing of the network still persists, as it is possible that it is both an attack by Rostelecom and an internal failure by Apple. However, it must be remembered that the Russian operator has already attacked servers of other companies such as Facebook, Cloudflare, Akamai, Amazon, Google and many others, as reported by Cybernews and MANRS itself.

Source link