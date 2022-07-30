Which emojis are most used by Brazilians?

With the advancement of technology, many messaging apps and various social networks have taken over the internet, so emojis have become an almost universal form of communication. On the 17th of July was celebrated the world emoji dayand to celebrate this moment, the company Meta released some interesting information about the use of these emojis so famous that they are used on Facebook and Instagram. Check out more information about them now!

Why use emojis?

Emoji can be an invaluable tool for creating intimacy and emotional connection with others through mobile devices. In addition, the non-verbal expressions they provide help to amplify positive messages and soften negative ones.

Which emojis are most used?

A good example of the most used emojis is the “laughing and crying” (😂) which in some polls has become a public favorite, so it is only natural that it is part of all emoji collections. That said, recent research focuses on details like images used to represent sports, hobbies and food.

In Brazil, the most used symbol is the “heart” (❤️). The figure of the heart and the “face crying with joy” have been the most popular on the planet for at least three years.

On Instagram profiles, for example, the most used emoji is the one that represents the soccer ball (⚽). In Brazil, the activities most represented in the profile descriptions are diverse, especially physical activities, such as ⚽ and 🏄‍♂️.

When we talk about food, the research carried out concluded that Brazilians prefer to use the coffee (☕), bread (🍞) and pizza (🍕) emojis in Facebook and Instagram posts and comments, as these are the foods they like the most in general.

Emojis are always updating

It is very common for the emoji keyboard to be constantly changing, and in Unicode 14, 37 new emojis were added to the catalog. Thus, from this latest collection, Meta has sought to understand which emoji the Brazilian public is most satisfied with on their social networks.

These newer figures have a long way to go before reaching the popularity of older expressions. And have you checked out the new emojis available on the market? Which new product is your favorite?

Curiosities about emojis

The word emoji was created in Japan by connecting the following words: “e” (image) and “moji” (letter). Japanese Shigetaka Kurita, in 1999, created an alphabet of special characters to share thoughts and feelings.

Formed by the world’s biggest tech giants, the Unicode Consortium decides which emojis will be released, as well as the rules and standards used.

At the suggestion of Burge, the founder of Emojipedia, World Emoji Day is celebrated on July 17th. That’s the date Apple chose to use its calendar emoji. Also, this is the date the company launched its calendar app in 2002. Apple is the first major tech company to bet on emojis. This date has been celebrated since 2014.