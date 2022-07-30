‘Whoever plays with fire will get burned’, Xi Jinping tells Biden

By liaison, leaders from China and the US discussed Taiwan; tension occurred after the president of the Chamber announced a trip

The presidents of the United States, Joe Biden, and of China, Xi Jinping, spoke by videoconference this Thursday (28.Jul.2022) to address a recent tension involving Taiwan.

On Tuesday (July 19), the North American newspaper Financial Times published that Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the US House, was planning to travel to Taiwan. On the same day, China’s foreign ministry stated that a visit by her would seriously harm the country’s territorial integrity and bring “consequences” to the United States.

This Thursday’s call lasted 2 hours and 17 minutes and, according to the Chinese government’s statement, President Xi Jinping said during the conversation that “Public opinion must not be violated And if you [EUA] play with fire, you will get burned. I hope the American side can see that clearly.” China is staunchly opposed to Taiwan independence and interference from outside forces.

The report released by the White House stated that “Biden stressed that US policy has not changed and that the US strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermining Taiwan’s peace and stability.”

Beijing interprets US lawmakers’ trips to Taiwan as a violation of Washington’s “one China” policy. Nancy Pelosi would be the most important US congresswoman to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

Biden and Xi Jinping if they talked the last time in March, when the US president tried to convince the Chinese leader not to support Russia in the war against Ukraine. At the time, the Chinese president spoke about how China and the United States should conduct their relations in the “right way”.

Xi Jinping also said that as permanent members of the UN Security Council (United Nations), China and the US should assume their shares. “of international responsibilities and to work for world peace and tranquility”.