Why has Instagram backtracked on platform changes?

Amanda Schnaider

July 29, 2022 – 11:33 am

After many complaints, Instagram announced this Thursday, the 28th, that it will go back on some updates that were leaving users dissatisfied in recent weeks. The test version that was being made with some users since May, which left the app’s feed in full screen, like on TikTok, will be disabled in the coming weeks. The social network will also temporarily decrease the number of recommended posts in the main feed, that is, those from profiles that users are not following.

The announcement of the retreat in platform changes was made by Adam Mosseri, CEO of Instagram, in an interview with the Platformer newsletter. To Medium & Messagea spokesperson for Meta, which owns Instagram, said: “We understand that changes to the app require adaptation, and while we believe that Instagram needs to evolve as the world changes as well, we want to take the time to ensure that this is done. done in the best possible way.”

The retreat comes amid growing frustration from users over the platform’s changes to become more and more like its main competitor of the moment, TikTok, which has been growing more and more. According to a Business of Apps report, in 2021, TikTok revenue rose 142% from the previous year, reaching $4.6 billion.

However, it is not just casual users who are dissatisfied with the platform. Content creators, who work with social networks, have also expressed their displeasure publicly.

I don’t understand how Instagram is working, there are more posts from people I don’t follow than people I follow 🤷🏻‍♀️ — sαмı (@samiraclose) July 9, 2022

In addition to changes in the format of the feed and recommendations, in recent times the Instagram algorithm has prioritized the reach of Reels, another format inspired by short videos on TikTok. The platform has ceased to be a photo social network, which was its essence, and is increasingly becoming a video social network.

This change from photos to videos has also generated dissatisfaction among creators not only in Brazil, but also in the world. Last Monday, the 25th, the influencer sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian shared a post that had a link to a petition to make the social network go back to what it was before. “Make Instagram be Instagram again. Stop trying to be TikTok, I just want to see cute pictures of my friends. Sincerely, everyone,” the post read. It is worth remembering that Kim has 326 million followers on the platform, and Kylie, 361 million.

No, I don’t accept Instagram forcing me to dance to reach people who ALREADY FOLLOW ME. If I don’t post 65446 reels they don’t deliver to those who already follow me. — Nath Finance (@nathfinancas) July 5, 2022

As a response to the complaints, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri himself came to the public to comment on the changes. While emphasizing that the social network will continue to support photos, he said he believes that “more and more content on Instagram will become video over time.” According to Mosseri, this is happening because people are sharing, liking and consuming more videos in general on the platform.

In the same post, on Tuesday, the 26th, the CEO said that the full-screen feed was being tested with a small percentage of users, but that the new interface was still not good enough. “I also want to be clear, we’re not quite there yet, and we’re going to need to get a good result if we’re going to roll out this experience to the rest of the Instagram community,” he said.

Finally, in the post, Mosseri also commented on the recommendations in Feed. According to him, the idea of ​​recommendations is to help users discover new and interesting things on Instagram. “Now, if you’re seeing recommendations in your Feed that don’t interest you, it means we’re doing a bad job ranking and need to improve,” he added.

In the first months of this year, the platform also created two other feed options, in addition to the one that has recommendations: the Favorites feed, which allows the selection of up to 50 profiles as favorites that are seen in chronological order, and the Following feed, which resumes the scheme of the early years of Instagram, whose posts appear in chronological order and only from people the user is following.

It is worth remembering that days later, this Thursday, the 28th, the platform reversed the implementation of these changes. “I’m glad we took the risk – if we don’t fail once in a while, we’re not thinking big enough or bold enough,” CEO o said of testing the full-screen feed in an interview with the Platformer newsletter. “But we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup,” he pointed out.

Regarding videos, Mosseri said this shift in focus can be seen for quite some time, even before the rise of TikTok, its current competitor. Despite this, the CEO admitted that Instagram’s tests in this direction have yet to pan out. To Medium & Message, a spokesperson for Meta reinforced that Reels is the fastest growing format on Instagram, accounting for 20% of the time people spend on the platform today. “This does not mean that other formats, such as photos, are no longer relevant or that they will no longer be integrated into the application, but it does show that Instagram today is a different platform from when it was launched and has evolved over time with the most diverse possibilities and formats”, he added.

Impact on creators

All these changes on the platform, which occur almost daily, end up directly impacting the work of content creators. Ana Paula Passarelli, founder and COO of Brunch, explains that this is because the business model of content creators has changed, from the blog, a place controlled by the “blogger” himself, to the social platform, a place controlled by a publishing company. technology.

“The content is no longer yours. Therefore, you also give up the control model, because this control is given by the algorithm”, he points out. Also according to her, there is no commercial arrangement that can be efficient for both parties: creators and platform, which is why this discontent on the part of creators occurs.

Nathan Araújo, founder of the page Nana Rude, an entertainment profile on Instagram, who feels that these changes in the algorithm are quite widespread, agrees with Ana Paula. “As we use a platform that is not ours, we are always subject to these tests that they do. It is such a great search for improvement, that at some point it gets really bad”, he adds.

Both Ana Paula and Flávio Santos, CEO of MField, understand that Instagram’s shift to become a more video social network is in line with what is most consumed today. “Instagram realized, perhaps, in this moment of social isolation that people were demanding that the platform be an entertainment platform, much more than a photo album. And to be an entertainment platform, you need to retain those people and there’s nothing better for retention than video.”

“We have been increasingly impacted by fragmented content, for example, podcast cuts”, highlights the COO of Brunch. However, Ana Paula warns that you need to be careful, both as a creator and as a brand, not to communicate only through fragments, because that way your audience ends up not understanding your brand building.

For Thiago Cavalcante, influencer marketing specialist, founder and CSO of Inflr, this change, which started showing more recommendations in the feed earlier this year, limited a space that was already very crowded, ending up reducing the engagement and reach of creators. On the other hand, he emphasizes that social networks need updating and that creators have to reinvent themselves to stay relevant. “One needs to start deciphering within that universe what works and what doesn’t,” he adds. “It’s normal, you have to adapt.”

Brunch’s COO agrees that updates are needed, but stresses that the main cause of discontent with the changes is not the actual changes, but the lack of information about them. “The lack of this information on the part of the platforms with the creators is what ends up generating discontent”, she emphasizes. “You hold the creator hostage within a negotiation”.

This whole situation of adaptation has generated wear on the mental health of influencers, who have increasingly faced crises of anxiety and stress. Last year, Brunch did a research in partnership with YouPix that showed that Brazilian influencers are “Algorithmic Dependent”, that is, they do not have their own house, they depend on the algorithms of social platforms. “This absence of control is exactly what is building these levels of anxiety in the creator”, says Ana Paula.

The founder of the page Nana Rude, who understands this reality, gives tips on how not to suffer so much from the numbers on the platform. “Specialize in something and believe in your content and, within your content, try to look for solutions to circumvent this algorithm”, he emphasizes. “You have to believe in your content and know that numbers don’t define you”. Santos, CEO of MField reinforces this thought. “I always say that we cannot be hostage to the algorithm. The platform will understand your content volume and format and will deliver the right quality. It’s a lot about understanding that everyone has their moment, format and conversation with their community”, he adds.

It is not the end

Despite all the criticism of the platform, according to experts this is definitely not the end of Instagram, not least because According to data from a Comscore survey, the social network is still a leader in engagement across digital platforms. “It is very difficult for people to let go. Everyone complains, understands that it’s an addiction, but I understand that platforms in cycles, they adapt”, points out Santos.

Cavalcante, influencer marketing specialist, founder and CSO of Inflr, believes that Instagram will continue for a long time to be a leader in cross-platform engagement, largely due to the innovative thinking of Mark Zuckerberg. Even this week, when Meta announced its quarterly results, which point to a slight drop in overall and advertising revenue compared to the second quarter of 2021, Zuckerberg defended Meta’s big changes in recent years, such as pivoting to the metaverse and reorganizing its social media apps to compete with TikTok.. “We are confident that Reels will increase overall engagement and eventually monetize like Feed,” Zuckerberg explained in conversation with analysts.